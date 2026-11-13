Surf legend's girlfriend said he was killed in a robbery. Authorities now suspect her in his murder

Kurt Van Dyke, a legendary Santa Cruz surfer, was found dead with stab wounds and signs of asphyxiation in February.

Costa Rican authorities have arrested Kurt Van Dyke’s girlfriend and a second suspect on suspicion of participating in his murder, months after the surf legend was found dead in his home.

The initial account described a home invasion in which Van Dyke’s girlfriend was restrained with zip ties. Now, Costa Rican authorities say evidence points to multiple suspects — including Van Dyke’s 31-year-old girlfriend, who was identified only by her last name, Arroyo.

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Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency announced this week that it arrested Arroyo and a 34-year-old man with the last name Gutiérrez on suspicion of participating in his murder following an operation in Roxana, Pococí, during which it raided three homes, according toVan Dyke was found dead under a bed in his home in Hone Creek, Cahuita, Talamanca on Feb. 14, He suffered stab wounds and had signs of asphyxiation, according toWhen Costa Rican authorities arrived, Van Dyke and Arroyo appeared to have been confined in a single room by two armed male assailants,reported. Arroyo reportedly told police the men had restrained her with zip ties and stolen valuables.

Initial reports by local news, citing police, said her car, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, had also been stolen. Van Dyke, 66, was a Santa Cruz native who owned a hostel in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca. He was from a prominent surfing family. His father, Gene Van Dyke, pioneered the sport in Northern California in the 1950s.

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His mother, Betty,Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, Kwok has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice.

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