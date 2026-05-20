Supriya Ganesh Surprised by Strong Fan Reaction to The Pitt Exit

Supriya Ganesh shared her reaction to the strong fan reaction to her exit from the HBO series, The Pitt. The actress mentioned being surprised by the amount of love fans showed following the news that she would not return.

recently opened up about the strong fan reaction to her exit from the HBO series, The Pitt . Supriya Ganesh admitted she was surprised by the amount of love fans showed following the news that she would not return for Season 3 .

Season 2 of the show saw Dr. Samira Mohan struggle to choose an elective for medical school while dealing with personal issues involving her mother. She revealed in the season finale that she may pursue geriatrics as her elective. The season also showed Samira and her mother not speaking. Following the finale, reports confirmed Ganesh's departure came because of a creative decision involving her character's storyline.

Fans reacted strongly to Dr. Samira Mohan not returning to the series. Ganesh revealed that she was overwhelmed by the fan support after her exit from The Pitt was confirmed. She appreciated the fans who connected with Samira throughout the series. Ganesh is currently working on several upcoming projects





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