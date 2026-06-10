Supriya Ganesh's Role Shift in The Pitt Amid Cast Turnover and Renewal for Season 3

Supriya Ganesh reveals a new role in The Pitt for season 3 after her ER character exits, while the show faces scrutiny over recurring cast departures. Noah Wyle and showrunner David Zabel discuss the realistic revolving door of a medical drama.

Earlier this month, actress Supriya Ganesh announced she will be returning to the hit HBO Max medical drama The Pitt in a different capacity, stating, I'm not in the ER this season.

I've done my ER rotation, so I'm doing my psychiatry rotation. It's a very different vibe for me. And I'm scared and nervous. But it's an honor to be able to show that part of medicine.

The Pitt has been renewed for season 3, but the news has been overshadowed by questions about who is - and isn't - coming back after multiple cast exits. When the series premiered on HBO Max in January 2025, viewers were excited to see Noah Wyle play a doctor again, more than a decade after his iconic role on ER.

Supriya Ganesh appeared in the first two seasons before news broke in March that she would be written out of the show after season 2. The decision wasn't well received by fans, especially following the departure of another key actress. Showrunner/producer David Zabel addressed the pattern of departures. It's sort of the nature of the show.

Unfortunately, the way the medical profession works, you come in, you learn, you move on, and we want to try and be as truthful to that process as possible. So we're going to turn over our cast. But I think it's a great launching pad for people, and that's the best we can do. He continued, It eliminates the false jeopardy some shows have.

[These characters] are people who don't have a job lined up and might not know where they're going next, and we're trying to build up the uncertainty that these young physicians face. The interviewer pointed out that the show's two major departures have both been women of color. In response, Zabel called it just a by-product of having a diverse cast, adding, We have a lot of women, and a lot of women of color.

It's just a coincidence more than anything else. The Pitt cast has not shied away from reacting to losing some of their own as multiple actors leave the show. HBO Max's hit series, which premiered in January 2025, follows a group of employees at a fictional Pittsburgh hospital's ER working a single 15-hour shift.

The series is led by Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle), Emergency rooms have a high revolving door, Wyle told Variety at PaleyFest's screening of The Pitt earlier this month. As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the story lines fresh.

Wyle didn't rule out more departures before the show starts filming season 3, adding, It's an inevitability that's going to happen every season with this show, because as writers we're hard-pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically. He concluded: Obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning.

Dr. Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors, and we're going to miss her





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The Pitt Supriya Ganesh HBO Max Medical Drama Cast Departures Noah Wyle Season 3 Renewal

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