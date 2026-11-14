Supreme Court Weighs Appeal in 2019 North Mississippi Stabbing Case

The U.S. Supreme Court reviews a double jeopardy claim in the Lane Mitchell case. The Rogers family challenges misinformation in the petition ahead of the March 2027 retrial in Union County.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently weighing whether to accept the appeal of Lane Mitchell, a north Mississippi man convicted in a brutal 2019 stabbing that nearly claimed the life of Russell Rogers. The decision comes as the parents of the victim speak out against claims made in the petition, which seeks to halt a scheduled retrial set for March 2027 in Union County. The high court's choice to hear or reject the case will determine if Mitchell avoids facing a second trial for attempted murder.

Legal Journey and Double Jeopardy Claim

Lane Mitchell faces retrial for the stabbing of Russell Rogers at the Tallahatchie Gourmet restaurant in New Albany. In 2023, a judge acquitted Mitchell of attempted murder before the jury could deliberate, a decision that the state appealed to the Mississippi Court of Appeals. The state Supreme Court ultimately let that decision stand, clearing the path for the new trial scheduled for March 2027.

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Mitchell's legal team petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court in October, arguing that the lower courts violated his constitutional protection against double jeopardy. The nation's highest court typically accepts only a small fraction of such petitions, making the outcome of this review a critical juncture in the legal history of the case.

Victim Family Challenges Petition Claims

Bob and Maridonna Rogers, the parents of Russell Rogers, strongly dispute the factual assertions in Mitchell's appeal. They argue that the petition contains significant misstatements regarding the severity of the attack and the reasons for their son's absence from previous proceedings. Maridonna Rogers expressed shock that the Mississippi Attorney General's office filed a brief waiver instead of correcting the record.

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Attorney General spokespersons declined to comment, citing policy on active cases. However, the Rogers family points to a Tennessee probate court ruling that established Russell Rogers suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the attack. This medical condition prevented him from testifying in earlier proceedings, contradicting the defense's claim that he intentionally avoided trial.

Medical Impact and Conservative Status

The physical and psychological toll on Russell Rogers has been severe and long-lasting. Maridonna Rogers stated in a victim impact statement that her son had less than a 1% chance of survival when emergency surgery repaired his severed carotid artery. He also suffered a stroke as a direct result of the violence, which left him with lasting physical and mental health challenges.

In 2020, a court appointed Bob Rogers as his son's conservator to manage personal and medical affairs. This conservatorship remains in effect today, overseeing the ongoing care required for Russell Rogers's recovery. The family notes that their son continues to live with symptoms of PTSD, including sensory triggers, nightmares, and hyper-vigilance that force him to relive the stabbing incident.

Conflicting Accounts of the Attack

A 42-minute surveillance video from the Tallahatchie Gourmet on February 9, 2019, provides a visual record of the events leading to the assault. The footage shows interactions between staff and patrons, including Russell Rogers speaking with three women prior to the incident. Defense attorneys have used selective interpretations of this video to argue that Rogers was intoxicated and aggressive.

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However, the video contradicts several claims made in the defense petition. While the defense alleges Rogers cornered a frightened server, the server testified she was 21 and did not feel threatened. The video shows Rogers attempting to talk with her, but it also captures Lane Mitchell, who was 18 at the time, taking a knife from the bar. The entire sequence of the stabbing occurred over just two minutes, with Mitchell holding the weapon behind his back while observing the scene.

Consequences for Future Legal Proceedings

The outcome of the Supreme Court review will have immediate consequences for the Union County case. If the court denies the petition, the retrial for attempted murder will proceed in March 2027 as scheduled. If the court accepts the case, the legal process could be delayed significantly while the highest court reviews the double jeopardy arguments.

For the Rogers family, the legal proceedings have become a source of ongoing anxiety. Maridonna Rogers wrote in a victim impact statement that her son lives in fear that the attacker might find him again. The family's continued advocacy highlights the human cost of the legal delays, as they seek justice and closure while managing Russell Rogers's complex medical needs.

As the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates, the legal community watches closely. The case serves as a complex intersection of constitutional law, criminal procedure, and personal tragedy. The decisions made in Washington will determine not only Lane Mitchell's fate but also the ability of the Rogers family to find some measure of resolution after years of legal uncertainty and personal suffering.