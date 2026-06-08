Supreme Court Upholds FCC's Ability to Penalize AT&T and Verizon

The Supreme Court has upheld the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) ability to penalIze AT&T and Verizon, ruling 2-1 that the regulations were lawful.

the Supreme Court has upheld the Federal Communications Commission's ( FCC ) ability to penalize AT&T and Verizon ,ruling 2-1 that the regulations were lawful. the case was argued in November 2024, with the Biden administration defending the rules,but a ruling was not issued until November 2025.

The Trump administration remarked it viewed the regulations as 'factually and legally flawed.

' A coalition of energy companies, led by the American Gas Association,filed a petition to the Supreme Court earlier this year, arguing the justices should reverse the D.C. Circuits ruling as a violation of the standard set in the 2024 ruling, which limited federal agencies' rulemaking ability. The petition warned that Biden-era rules at the center of the lawsuit would 'force millions of Americans with gas appliances to either renovate thier homes or switch to electric appliances.

' The Trump administration said it wanted the high court to quickly toss the D.C. Circuit's ruling and send it back to the appeals court 'because the goverment agrees that the rules at concern rest on a legal error.

' The brief from Solicitor General D. John Sauer said that the Department of Energy under President Donald Trump 'has determined that the rules at issue are factually and legally flawed, and the agency is considering a new rulemaking in which it would correct those errors. ' The coalition of energy companies said they didn't oppose the Trump administration's request to toss the ruling and return to the appeals court,saying such a decision should happen 'at minimum.

' The Supreme Court did just that with its Monday order, allowing the legal war over the regulations to continue back in the D.C. Circuit. The Supreme Court has already announced 11 cases it will hear in the next term, though will likely add dozens more cases over the coming months.

For the current Supreme Court term, which is set to conclude in the coming weeks, the high court is next scheduled to issue opinions in pending caSes it heard earlier this term on Thursday





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