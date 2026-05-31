Supreme Court Undermines Voting Rights Act, Reviving Historical Abuse of Black Voters

A new Supreme Court ruling dismantles key protections of the Voting Rights Act, prompting experts to liken the law to a restraining order against states that have historically suppressed Black suffrage.

The recent Supreme Court decision that struck down key provisions of the Voting Rights Act has sparked a nationwide debate about the purpose and future of federal voting protections.

The Act was never intended as a form of racial favoritism; rather, it was a remedial measure born out of a long, brutal history of violence, intimidation, and systematic exclusion of Black citizens from the democratic process. By dismissing the Act as unnecessary interference, the Court appears to be treating a proven safeguard as if it were the problem, not the solution. To understand the stakes, consider an analogy often used by criminal defense and disability‑rights attorneys: a restraining order.

When a victim presents clear evidence of ongoing abuse, a court can issue a protective order to prevent further harm. The order is not an unfair advantage for the victim; it is a legal acknowledgment that the abuser poses a continuing threat. In the same way, the Voting Rights Act functions as a protective order against the historical abusers-state governments that have repeatedly employed tactics such as poll taxes, literacy tests, gerrymandering, and outright intimidation to suppress the Black vote.

The Act does not grant special privileges; it imposes constraints on those who have shown a pattern of discriminatory conduct, ensuring that the fundamental right to vote is not eroded by covert or overt racial bias. The roots of this protective legislation extend back to the darkest chapters of American jurisprudence.

In the 1857 Dred Scott decision, Chief Justice Roger Taney declared that Black people possessed no rights that white citizens were bound to respect, effectively rendering them property rather than persons under the law. This judicial endorsement of slavery and racial subordination was later overturned not by a simple court reversal, but through the Civil War, the passage of the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments, and a dramatic expansion of federal authority.

The Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery, the Fourteenth guaranteed citizenship and equal protection under the law, and the Fifteenth prohibited the denial of the franchise on the basis of race, color, or former condition of servitude. These Reconstruction Amendments laid the constitutional groundwork for later civil‑rights legislation, including the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was enacted precisely because the ordinary promises of the Constitution had repeatedly failed Black Americans.

When the Supreme Court nullified the preclearance formula that required certain jurisdictions with histories of discrimination to obtain federal approval before changing voting laws, those states wasted no time in redrawing electoral maps that replicate the very practices that prompted the Act's creation. The rhetoric of "race‑neutral" reforms masks a reality in which the same discriminatory outcomes reappear under a different guise.

This is not a matter of symbolic politics or an insult to Southern culture; it is a concrete threat to the integrity of the democratic process. The nation must respond by reinforcing the protective framework that the Voting Rights Act provides, expanding oversight mechanisms, and demanding measurable results rather than empty assurances. Only by recognizing that the law can still identify an abuser who changes tactics, language, or symbols can we safeguard the right to vote for all citizens.

Practicing criminal attorney and novelist Natashia Deón, who teaches creative writing at UCLA and Antioch University, argues that treating the Act as a constitutional problem ignores the very reason it was created-persistent racial violence and exclusion. The challenge now is to ensure that the legal system remains vigilant, treating the Voting Rights Act not as a punitive relic but as a necessary restraining order that protects the most vulnerable voters from a legacy of abuse





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Voting Rights Act Supreme Court Decision Racial Discrimination Civil Rights History Electoral Map Gerrymandering

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Home Targeted in Swatting HoaxA swatting call prompted a police response to Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home in Virginia on Wednesday evening, later deemed a hoax, amid ongoing threats against Supreme Court justices.

Read more »

Ohio Supreme Court makes ruling in murder of Cleveland Firefighter Johnny TetrickThe Ohio Supreme Court made a ruling Friday in connection with the murder conviction of the driver that killed Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

Read more »

Homeless encampment sweeps more than doubled after Supreme Court rulingA study found that Oakland's encampment closures rose from 14.4 to 32.2 per month after the Supreme Court allowed cities to enforce camping bans even without shelter space, with sweeps disproportionately affecting Hispanic and Black neighborhoods.

Read more »

Church allows transgender women to use female toilets despite Supreme Court rulingA church in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, is allowing transgender women to use female toilets despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that access to private areas such as lavatories should be based on gender, which is a matter of biological fact and not choice.

Read more »