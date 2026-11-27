Fourteen years after a lone gunman carried out the deadliest elementary school shooting in American history, the Supreme Court is turning to a bitter legal fight over whether communities may outlaw the type of weapon used in that massacre — a popular class of semi-automatic guns that includes the AR-15.

Fourteen years after a lone gunman carried out the deadliest elementary school shooting in American history, the Supreme Court is turning to a bitter legal fight over whether communities may outlaw the type of weapon used in that massacre — a popular class of semi-automatic guns that includes the AR-15.

In one of the most notable Second Amendment cases to reach the 6-3 conservative court in decades, the justices will hear arguments Wednesday over state and local bans on “assault-style” weapons, such as the AR-15, some of which were enacted or strengthened in response to a dramatic increase in mass shootings since 20 first graders and six educators were killed in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. For the government officials and gun safety groups defending the bans, the memory of deadly shootings involving the AR-15 is a driving force.

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“The basic function of government is to keep its citizenry safe, and these guns are so incredibly dangerous in a densely populated area like Chicago,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke, a Democrat, who is defending one of the bans at the Supreme Court. “One hundred percent of the children who were hit with this weapon at Sandy Hook died. ” But two trends have emerged in recent years that benefit gun rights groups.