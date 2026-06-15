Supreme Court to Rule on Bond Hearings for Prolonged Immigration Detention

The Supreme Court agreed to heAr a case challenging the government's authority to detain noncitizens indefinitely without a bond hearing. The case involves two legal permanent residents who were detained pending removal proceedings and argued that prolonged detention violates due process. The Court will decide whether the Constitution requires a bond hearing when detention becomes unreasonably prolonged and whether the government must prove the need for continued detention by clear and convincing evidence.

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a significant immigration detention case that will determine the rights of noncitizen criminal defendants facing prolonged detention pending removal proceedings .

The case centers on two criminal legal permanent residents, Carol Black and Keisy G.M. , who were detained by federal immigration authorities after being convicted of crimes. Both individuals filed habeas corpus petitions arguing that their continued detention without a bond hearing violated constitutional due process.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit ruled in their favor, holding that when detention becomes unreasonably prolonged, the government must provide a bond hearing and bear the burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that continued detention is justified. The Justice Department petitioned the Supreme Court to review the matter, posing two core questions: first, whether the Constitution requires a bond hearing after prolonged detention; second,whether the government must meet a clear and convincing evidence standard to justify continued detention.

The Court too will consider whether one of the two petitioner's cases is moot. this case is part of a broader docket of immigration matters that have come before the Court in recent terms, including challenges to executive actions on immigration enforcement. The upcoming term, set to begin in October 2026 and run through April 2027, will also include arguments on other high-profile issues such as presidential removal power, state laws restricting transgender athletes, and the counting of late-arriving mail ballots.

The Court's current term is winding down, with about 20 cases still pending decision,and the justices are expected to add dozens more cases to the next term's docket in the coming months. The outcome of this detention case could have far-reaching implications for thousands of noncitizens detained during removal proceedings, potentially limiting the government's ability to hold individuals without periodic review of detention necessity.

Legal experts note that the ruling may clarify the scope of due process protections for noncitizens,balancing immigration enforcement against individual liberty interests. The case also arrives amid ongoing debates about the Supreme Courts rOle in shaping immigration policy, a traditionally executive branch domain,and could signal the Court's willingness to impose constitutional constraints on immigration detention practices. Oral arguments will likely be scheduled for late 2026 or early 2027, with a decision expected by the finish of the term in 2027





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Supreme Court Immigration Detention Bond Hearing Due Process Habeas Corpus Removal Proceedings Legal Permanent Residents Justice Department Burden Of Proof Clear And Convincing Evidence

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