The Supreme Court of the United States will determine the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's critical border reform known as Guaranteeing the States Protection Against Invasion.

The Supreme Court of the United States is set to determine the legal validity of a landmark immigration policy implemented by President Donald Trump during his initial days in office. This pivotal legal battle centers on the Guaranteeing the States Protection Against Invasion executive order, which fundamentally altered asylum protocols at the U.S.-Mexico border by preventing migrants from appearing at the border to seek asylum.

Core Details of the Border Executive Order

James Percival of the Department of Homeland Security has explicitly identified the Guaranteeing the States Protection Against Invasion order as the single most important factor driving the current administration's success at the border. This directive was signed by President Donald Trump on day one of his term, immediately establishing a new legal framework for processing migration claims. The order aims to restrict the ability of migrants to enter the United States through the southern border for the purpose of filing asylum claims. By changing the fundamental rules of engagement, the executive order seeks to drastically reduce the volume of individuals crossing the border illegally. The Department of Homeland Security has maintained that this specific authority is essential for national security and border integrity.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

Officials within the Department of Homeland Security have defended the executive order with strong rhetoric, arguing that it represents a crucial shift in immigration enforcement strategy. James Percival stated that the administration successfully preserved this authority in lower courts for a period of two years. This lengthy legal battle in lower judicial bodies provided a foundation for the current appeal to the highest court. The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to present its formal arguments to the Supreme Court, asserting the constitutionality of the measures. They contend that restricting asylum processing at the border is a lawful exercise of executive power. The administration views this legal victory as a vindication of their broader immigration policy goals.

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Historic Impact on Immigration Statistics

The implementation of this executive order has correlated with a dramatic decrease in illegal immigration numbers at the southern border. Data indicates that the policy has ushered in the lowest levels of illegal immigration recorded in the history of the United States. In the month of September alone, fewer than 9,000 illegal aliens were arrested while attempting to cross the border illegally. This figure stands in stark contrast to the period under former President Joe Biden's administration, which saw tens of thousands of migrant releases occurring every single month. The reduction in border crossings suggests a significant change in migration patterns following the introduction of the new policy.

Long-Term Trends and Fiscal Year Data

Looking at broader data sets, the impact of the Guaranteeing the States Protection Against Invasion order appears even more pronounced. For the entirety of Fiscal Year 2026, fewer than 137,000 illegal aliens were recorded crossing the border. This total represents a historic low and marks a ninety-five percent reduction in illegal immigration compared to peak border crossing numbers that occurred during the Biden administration. The Department of Homeland Security highlights these statistics as evidence of the executive order's effectiveness. The sharp decline in numbers underscores the dramatic shift in border control outcomes under the current administration.