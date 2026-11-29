The Supreme Court hears arguments on whether assault weapons bans violate constitutional rights as gun rights advocates challenge bans on AR-15 style rifles used in recent mass shootings.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Wednesday regarding the constitutionality of state and local bans on assault weapons, a decision that could reshape firearm regulations across the United States. The conservative-majority court is tasked with determining whether these bans violate the Second Amendment, a question that has drawn intense scrutiny from both gun control advocates and constitutional scholars.

Nicole Hockley, a survivor and advocate who co-founded Sandy Hook Promise, is among those traveling to Washington to support the continuation of these bans. She carried a photo of her six-year-old son, Dylan, to the Connecticut Capitol after he was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Hockley remains convinced that assault weapons bans have prevented further mass school shootings and emphasizes that these laws are fundamentally about protecting people.

Also read Supreme Court to decide whether assault weapons bans violate the Second Amendment

The legal challenge is backed by the Trump administration and groups like the Second Amendment Foundation, led by Bill Sack, who describe the case as the Super Bowl of gun rights. They argue that banning the nation's most widely owned rifle, the AR-15, is unconstitutional despite its involvement in relatively small portions of overall gun violence compared to other firearms.

More than a dozen states currently have laws banning weapons similar to the AR-15, covering major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. A county-level ban in Chicago is also before the high court. These restrictions come after a federal law restricting their sale and manufacture expired in 2004, leading to a sharp increase in popularity and availability of these weapons at lower prices.

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Sheila Gutman, a survivor of the 2022 Highland Park Independence Day parade shooting, is another voice in this debate. A single round from an AR-15-style rifle created a wound the size of a baseball on her foot, requiring 17 surgeries. She warns that the damage these weapons can cause is severe and lasting, citing the carnage seen in recent tragedies across the country.

Legal Arguments and Historical Precedents

A key legal issue is whether the widespread ownership of semiautomatic rifles means they cannot be subject to a blanket ban. The Trump administration argues that while bans on especially dangerous weapons like machine guns have been upheld, there is no historical basis for similar restrictions on weapons in common use by law-abiding citizens.

Americans own an estimated 40 million AR-15-type rifles, according to a 2026 survey cited by challengers. This ownership number makes them more common than Ford F-Series pickup trucks, a fact that gun rights advocates use to argue these weapons are protected under the Second Amendment. The Supreme Court's 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruin required firearm restrictions to be rooted in the nation's history, creating confusion among lower courts on how to apply this test.

Impact on Public Safety and Crime Rates

James Alan Fox, a criminology professor at Northeastern University, notes that semiautomatic rifles have been used in several high-profile mass shootings, including the Uvalde, Texas elementary school attack and the Las Vegas country music festival. These attacks have killed nearly twice as many people on average as other mass shootings, according to data maintained by Fox in partnership with The Associated Press and USA Today.

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However, Fox also points out that assault weapons do not change the likelihood of committing a crime but do impact the level of carnage. He adds that handguns are more prevalent in gun violence overall, and the majority of mass shootings away from public places do not involve semiautomatic rifles. This distinction is central to the ongoing debate over the effectiveness of assault weapons bans.

Future Implications for Gun Control Laws

Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, questions how much of an effect the Supreme Court's eventual decision will have on gun violence more broadly. He suggests that the ruling may not significantly alter public safety outcomes either way, highlighting the complexity of addressing gun violence through legislation alone.

As the Supreme Court prepares to deliver its verdict, the case represents a potential milestone in American gun policy. The outcome will likely influence not only existing state and local bans but also future legislative efforts to regulate firearms. Advocates on both sides continue to monitor the situation closely, aware that the decision will have profound implications for the rights of gun owners and the safety of communities nationwide.