The Supreme Court refused to hear the White House appeal in Thakur v. Trump, upholding lower court rulings that required the return of hundreds of research grants to University of California academics.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review the White House's attempt to overturn a ruling that forced the Trump administration to return hundreds of research grants to academics at the University of California. The high court issued this decision on June 15, 2026, effectively ending the latest legal challenge from the federal government against the University of California system. This rejection ensures that the lower court orders restoring funding remain in full effect.

The Core Details of the Legal Dispute

The case, formally known as Thakur v. Trump, centers on the federal government's decision to terminate substantial funding for academic research projects. Between January and July of the previous year, the White House cancelled more than $900 million in grants allocated to University of California researchers. This massive cutoff included nearly $600 million directed specifically at UCLA, representing a significant financial blow to the institution's scientific and historical research capabilities. The funds were intended for diverse projects ranging from U.S. history and disease research to advanced biology studies.

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Federal agencies employed automated keyword searches to identify and terminate these grants, targeting applications that contained terms such as "diversity" or "climate change." This mechanism led to the cancellation of numerous legitimate scientific projects. For instance, the National Institutes of Health terminated a $36 million grant on dementia research led by a UC Davis professor, citing a focus on diversity. Similarly, the National Science Foundation halted projects involving aquatic insect colonizers and legume-rhizobia mutualism simply because their titles included the word "diversity" in a scientific context. These actions were taken in purported alignment with executive orders aiming to defund Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice argued that federal agencies possessed the authority to terminate these grants because they conflicted with the Trump administration's executive orders. The administration maintained that these measures were necessary to realign federal research priorities away from specific political ideologies. However, attorneys representing the UC researchers presented a starkly different view, describing the administration's rationale as dangerous to the integrity of science and to the constitutional rights of academics. They argued that the government was using funding cuts as a tool to suppress specific viewpoints and research topics.

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The legal brief submitted by the UC researchers' lawyers to the high court emphasized the profound impact of these cancellations. They stated that the initial material harm, consisting of lost money and staff, quickly evolved into expressive harm. This expressive harm manifested as the inability for scientists to publish their findings and affect public discourse. The lawyers characterized this situation as a quintessential First Amendment violation, asserting that the government was penalizing researchers based on the content and terminology of their proposed work. The White House filed no briefs explaining its position on the Supreme Court's refusal to hear the appeal, a procedural norm in such denials.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The immediate consequence of the Supreme Court's decision is the restoration of financial stability to the University of California's research programs. Almost all of the cancelled grants were previously ordered to be restored by a lower court judge following multiple court decisions. This legal victory validates the position that federal agencies cannot selectively defund research based on ideological keywords. The decision provides a significant precedent for the scientific community, ensuring that research on sensitive topics like global warming and diversity can continue without fear of arbitrary cancellation.

This ruling is expected to have a ripple effect on similar legal battles across the country. Claudia Polsky, a lawyer for the UC researchers, described the Supreme Court's decision as a boon for similar cases involving other academics. Lawyers for other researchers whose grants were canceled by the federal government are currently arguing that the White House violated their First Amendment rights. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had previously agreed with the UC researchers, and the Supreme Court's rejection of the White House's challenge makes this precedent highly persuasive for other courts. Polsky noted that while other courts are not technically bound by this specific ruling, they are likely to find the precedent compelling.

Looking ahead, the legal team for the UC researchers will return to a lower court hearing on Tuesday to argue that the termination of Department of Energy grants was also illegal. This ongoing case is technically unrelated to the Supreme Court's decision but continues the broader effort to hold the administration accountable for its funding cancellations. Polsky does not anticipate that the White House will attempt to appeal again, noting that the justices showed no dissent in their rejection. This finality benefits not only UC faculty but also Cal State professors who recently sued the Trump administration over similar grant terminations. The scientific community can now proceed with greater confidence in the stability of federal research funding.