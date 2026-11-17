The Supreme Court has declined to review the case forcing the return of over $900 million in federal grants to UC researchers, upholding lower court rulings against White House cancellation efforts.

The U.S. Supreme Court has officially rejected the White House's request to review a pivotal legal case that mandated the return of hundreds of research grants to academics at the University of California. The high court issued this final decision today, leaving in place previous lower court rulings that protected the funding. This ruling marks a significant legal victory for the researchers and marks the end of the federal government's bid to challenge the restoration of these specific funds.

The case, legally known as Thakur v. Trump, centers on the controversial termination of research grants by federal agencies under the Trump administration. The agencies had targeted funding for projects involving U.S. history, disease research, and biology, citing executive orders aimed at defunding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives and research on global warming effects. The Supreme Court's refusal to intervene means the lower court's decision to force the return of this money stands firm.

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Grant Termination and Financial Impact

Between January and July of last year, the White House terminated more than $900 million in grants to University of California researchers. A significant portion of this funding, nearly $600 million at UCLA alone, was targeted during this period. Almost all of those terminated grants were eventually restored after a lower court judge ordered federal agencies to return the money across multiple court decisions.

Federal agencies utilized specific keyword searches of grant applications to identify targets for termination. The National Institutes of Health grants were terminated if they contained words such as diversity or climate change. Additionally, some grants required academics to research a diverse pool of Americans, which triggered the cancellation protocols set by the executive branch.

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Legal Arguments and First Amendment Claims

Attorneys for the University of California researchers argued that the rationale used by federal agencies was dangerous to science and violated the academics' constitutional rights. They described the situation as a quintessential First Amendment violation, noting that material harm like the loss of money quickly becomes expressive harm by preventing the ability to publish research and affect public discourse.

The Department of Justice argued that the federal government has the right to cancel already-funded grants and that this action does not constitute a First Amendment violation. The agency claimed that the White House was not preventing researchers from seeking private funding to conduct their work. However, lawyers for the researchers contended that the administration's actions created instability for federal science and humanities research.

Scientific Impact and Specific Examples

Some of the research projects terminated by the National Science Foundation had nothing to do with diversity and equity initiatives. Lawyers for the researchers wrote that the foundation targeted grants that included the word diversity in describing a scientific approach. Specific projects included titles such as the Effects of Leaf Diversity on Aquatic Insect Colonizer Diversity and Revealing the Vast Diversity Within the Legume-Rhizobia Mutualism.

In April of last year, a $36 million grant on dementia led by a UC Davis professor was terminated for focusing on diversity. These terminations highlighted the broad and sometimes arbitrary nature of the keyword searches used by federal agencies to identify and cancel funding for academic institutions.

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Broader Implications for Federal Research

Claudia Polsky, a lawyer for the University of California researchers, stated that the Supreme Court's decision is a boon to similar cases across the country. Lawyers for other researchers whose grants the federal government canceled are also arguing that the White House violated their First Amendment rights. They can point to the fact that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the University of California researchers and the Supreme Court rejected the White House's challenge.

The legal precedent argued by the White House would end stability for federal science and humanities research. Lawyers for the researchers argued that any project funded for multiple years that extends into the tenure of a new U.S. president would be susceptible to early cancellation. Science cannot operate under that kind of caprice, they argued, emphasizing the need for predictable funding structures.

Next Steps in Ongoing Litigation

Lawyers for the University of California researchers will return to a lower court hearing on Tuesday to argue that the Trump administration's termination of Department of Energy grants were also illegal. This case is technically unrelated to today's Supreme Court decision but continues the broader legal battle over federal funding. Claudia Polsky noted that while other courts are not technically bound by anything, the Supreme Court's rejection of the White House's challenge will likely be quite persuasive in future cases.

She does not think the White House will attempt to appeal again, since the justices showed no dissent in their rejection. This decision directly benefits Cal State professors who sued the Trump administration last month over the termination of their grants. The outcome solidifies the position that academic freedom and stable funding are protected from sudden political shifts in executive policy.