Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to Block Counting of 20,000 California Mail-In Ballots

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a Trump administration request to temporarily block lower-court rulings that refused to segregate more than 20,000 California mail-in ballots cast by people the government says are likely not U.S. citizens. The DOJ had argued the ballots should be set aside while their eligibility is investigated.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Trump administration request to temporarily block lower-court rulings that denied requests to segregate more than 20,000 California mail-in ballots cast by people the government says are likely not U.S. citizens.

The administration argued that a limited injunction would preserve the ballots while their eligibility is investigated, without canceling any votes. It said the emergency intervention was needed before the midterm elections. California and the federal government dispute whether the ballots are unlawful. The Justice Department said once illegally cast ballots are counted and commingled with lawful votes, the resulting harm is impossible to remedy.

Also read Trump administration asks Supreme Court to set aside 20,000 California mail ballots

Supreme Court Rejects Injunction On California Ballots

The DOJ sought relief while the matter proceeds. The administration also says California violated the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which generally gives federal law precedence over state law. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the request Friday, with Judge Patrick Bumatay dissenting, as did a federal judge in Los Angeles last week. The Supreme Court's action left those rulings in place.

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With emergency petitions divided among the nine Justices according to region, Justice Kagan has the West Coast beat. There was no dissenting opinion in the ruling. The Trump team insisted there were noncitizens galore trying to scam the system, even though the list contained names that are not even registered and people who seem not to live in California.

California says its safeguards against noncitizen voting are robust and argues the federal list may contain errors that could disenfranchise eligible voters. The lower courts also cited the state's authority over election procedures. The lower courts warned that granting the request could jeopardize the election. The DOJ subpoenaed California election workers as part of its illegal voting probe.

Federal Judge Questions Administration's Constitutional Authority

Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter weighed in on the Justice Department investigation into alleged illegal voting in California. The department has fought California over reach through the courts for weeks. On Monday evening, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. , said it was likely the Trump administration violated the Constitution by taking over responsibilities for elections from the states and Congress.

California has a heavy Democratic registered voter edge over Republicans and has the highest representation in the House with 52 seats, mostly Democratic. The state's election procedures remain a central point in the dispute. California Governor Gavin Newsom posted on the legal battle, promising: If you interfere with our elections, California will come for you. Putting down a states' rights line, the outgoing governor and potential 2028 contender added: No presidential pardon will save you.

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Governor Newsom Vows To Defend California Elections

Let me be CLEAR: If you interfere with our elections, California WILL come for you. No presidential pardon will save you, Newsom wrote. The Supreme Court's decision means the ballots can be counted while the case continues. The administration had sought to preserve the ballots during the investigation without canceling any votes.

Fox News' Shannon Bream and Bill Mears and Reuters contributed to this report.