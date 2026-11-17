The US Supreme Court declines to review the White House appeal, upholding lower court rulings that federal agencies must return hundreds of millions in terminated research grants to UC scientists.

The United States Supreme Court has formally rejected the White House's request to review a pivotal legal battle concerning the termination of federal research grants awarded to academics at the University of California. This decision effectively upholds lower court rulings that mandated the restoration of hundreds of millions of dollars in funding, halting the Trump administration's attempt to enforce executive orders that restricted funding for specific types of academic research. The rejection signifies a significant legal victory for researchers who argued that the cancellations violated their constitutional rights to free expression and scientific inquiry.

Legal Precedent on Federal Grant Termination

The core of the legal dispute centers on the authority of the federal government to terminate already-awarded grants based on political directives rather than scientific merit. Lawyers for the University of California researchers argued that once a grant is awarded, the recipients have a right to complete their work, even if the current administration disagrees with the project's scope. The Supreme Court's refusal to intervene allows the lower court's determination to stand, establishing that the federal government cannot arbitrarily cancel funding simply because it conflicts with the executive branch's ideological preferences.

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The Department of Justice had previously contended that the administration possessed the right to cancel these grants, arguing that such actions did not constitute a First Amendment violation. The government maintained that researchers were free to seek private funding for their work if federal support was withdrawn. However, the researchers and their legal team countered that this rationale threatened the stability of federal science and humanities research, creating an environment where projects funded under one president could be abruptly canceled by a successor for political reasons.

Financial Impact and Scope of Terminated Grants

The financial scale of the terminated grants was substantial, with the White House canceling more than $900 million in funding between January and July of last year. The University of California system bore the brunt of these cuts, with nearly $600 million in grants terminated specifically at UCLA. The affected grants spanned a wide variety of disciplines, including U.S. history, disease research, and biology, impacting hundreds of academics who relied on this funding for their livelihoods and institutional operations.

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Federal agencies utilized automated keyword searches to identify and terminate grants that contained terms such as diversity or climate change. This method caught projects that were unrelated to social initiatives, such as research on the effects of leaf diversity on aquatic insect colonizers. The National Institutes of Health also terminated a $36 million grant on dementia research led by a University of California, Davis professor, citing a focus on diversity despite the scientific nature of the project. These terminations occurred despite the researchers complying with all congressional guidelines on the use of federal money.

Constitutional Arguments and Free Speech Violations

Attorneys for the University of California researchers framed the grant terminations as a direct violation of the First Amendment. They argued that the material harm of losing funding quickly translated into expressive harm, preventing academics from publishing their findings and participating in public discourse. Legal briefs submitted to the Supreme Court emphasized that the government's actions chilled scientific speech and restricted the ability of scholars to engage with topics deemed politically sensitive by the executive branch.

The case, legally known as Thakur v. Trump, highlighted the tension between executive power and academic freedom. The legal team asserted that the government's rationale was dangerous to the integrity of science and the constitutional rights of academics. By targeting grants based on keywords rather than scientific quality, the administration allegedly engaged in viewpoint discrimination that undermined the neutrality and purpose of federal research funding.

Broader Implications for Academic Research

The Supreme Court's decision is expected to have far-reaching consequences for similar cases across the country involving other researchers whose grants were canceled by the federal government. Legal experts note that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which previously ruled in favor of the University of California researchers, set a persuasive precedent that other courts may follow. This ruling provides a legal foundation for other academics, including California State University professors, to challenge similar grant cancellations on First Amendment grounds.

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Claudia Polsky, a lawyer representing the University of California researchers, stated that the Supreme Court's rejection of the White House appeal is a boon for ongoing legal battles nationwide. She expressed confidence that the White House would not attempt further appeals, given the lack of dissent among the justices. The decision reinforces the principle that federal agencies cannot use funding as a tool to suppress specific research topics or viewpoints, thereby protecting the stability and independence of the American scientific community.