Supreme Court Rejects Trump Admin Bid to Block 20,000 California Ballots

The US Supreme Court denied an emergency request by the Trump administration to void 20,000 mail-in ballots in California, rejecting DOJ claims of noncitizen voter eligibility just before the November midterms.

The US Supreme Court has denied an emergency request from the Trump administration, refusing to block California election officials from counting approximately 20,000 mail-in ballots from voters suspected of being noncitizens. This ruling delivers a significant legal setback to federal authorities just one day before the November midterm elections, allowing the electoral process to proceed without judicial interruption.

The Court issued its decision on Monday, explicitly stating that the application for an injunction pending appeal, which was initially presented to Justice Kagan and subsequently referred to the full Court, was rejected. The Trump administration had urgently appealed to the nation's highest judicial body earlier in the day, seeking immediate intervention to halt the counting of these specific ballots before their eligibility could be fully established by lower courts.

Also read Trump administration asks Supreme Court to set aside 20,000 California mail ballots

The Supreme Court action followed repeated rejections of the Department of Justice's demands by lower courts, including a decision last week and another on Monday. One federal judge previously described the administration's efforts as brazen pre-election interference, a characterization that underscored the tension between state election administration and federal oversight during critical election periods.

The controversy stems from allegations by the Department of Justice, which claimed to have identified more than 20,000 registered voters in California who are suspected of not being US citizens. Federal authorities argued that these individuals were ineligible to vote, and the Trump administration sought a court order to prevent their mail-in ballots from being processed. The Department of Justice's stance was that allowing these votes to count would compromise the integrity of the election results if the voters were indeed noncitizens.

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Lower courts had previously rejected the demands made by the Department of Justice, with one federal judge describing the administration's efforts as brazen pre-election interference. The legal team for the federal government attempted to overturn these previous rulings by appealing directly to the Supreme Court, arguing that the potential risk to election integrity outweighed the logistical challenges of separating the ballots. The high court's refusal to grant this stay signals a reluctance to intervene in state-level electoral administration without clear legal precedent.

While the Trump administration and the Department of Justice argued for strict enforcement of citizenship verification, election officials and legal advocates in California maintained that the burden of proof required to disenfranchise thousands of voters was not met. The administration's position relied on the suspicion that a significant number of registered voters were ineligible, a claim that lower courts found insufficient to justify halting the election process.

The legal dispute also touched upon broader debates about voter fraud. Studies and historical data repeatedly demonstrate that while instances of voter fraud do exist, such cases are extremely rare and rarely influence the outcome of major elections. This context was central to the arguments made by California officials who opposed the federal intervention, emphasizing that the scale of the alleged fraud did not justify the disruption to the democratic process.

The Supreme Court's decision resolves the immediate crisis in California but does not end similar legal challenges elsewhere. A comparable controversy arose in neighboring Nevada, where the administration initially claimed to have identified 16,000 noncitizen voters. However, after undergoing rigorous verification procedures, that number dropped to 185 and subsequently to zero, further undermining the administration's claims of widespread fraud.

This stark reduction in verified cases in Nevada highlights the difficulties federal authorities face in substantiating broad allegations of electoral irregularities. The initial figure of 16,000 was dramatically reduced through checks, mirroring the lack of evidence found in California that would support the Trump administration's push to stop the ballot counting.

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In another closely watched case, a federal judge in Alaska overruled a separate bid by the Trump administration to delay the certification of US Senate election results. The Department of Justice had sought to block the certification if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan lost to a Democratic candidate, due to the presence of another candidate with the same name who might split the vote.

The rejection of this motion in Alaska, along with the ruling in California, suggests that federal courts are unlikely to interfere with state election processes based on speculative or unverified claims of voter ineligibility. These rulings reinforce the autonomy of state election officials and set a precedent for limiting federal judicial intervention in voting matters.

The decisions ensure that the voting process in California and potentially other states will proceed without further delay, allowing millions of Americans to cast their ballots and have them counted in accordance with state laws and procedures. The outcome of these legal battles will likely influence future debates over election security and the role of the federal government in overseeing electoral integrity.

As the November midterm elections approach, these rulings serve as a decisive moment for election administration. The Supreme Court's refusal to intervene allows the logistical reality of counting votes to take precedence over last-minute legal challenges based on disputed eligibility lists. This outcome solidifies the position of state-level election officials against federal attempts to alter ballot counting procedures during the final days of an election cycle.