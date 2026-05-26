Supreme Court rejects NFL's bid to step into coach Brian Flores' racial discrimination suit

The Supreme Court turned away an appeal by the NFL stemming from coach Brian Flores' racial discrimination suit, allowing his case to proceed in federal court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away an appeal by the NFL stemming from coach Brian Flores' landmark racial discrimination lawsuit, allowing his case to proceed in federal court instead of closed-door arbitration overseen by the league.that allowed Flores' case to move forward in open court instead of arbitration, in which Commissioner Roger Goodell would serve as the decisionmaker.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he would have heard the case.against the NFL and three teams, the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos, alleging systemic racial discrimination. He was joined in the suit by two other coaches, Steve Wilks, who was head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for a single season, and Ray Horton, former defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.

Flores alleged that the league had discriminated against him and other Black coaches based on their race and denied them coaching and general manager positions. Flores sued the NFL after he was fired from his job as head coach of the Dolphins after leading the team to a 24-25 record over three years. He had interviewed for coaching jobs with the Giants and Broncos, but the two teams declined to hire him.

Flores is now defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. In response to the lawsuit, the NFL and teams sought to compel arbitration based on the coaches' employment contracts and a provision of the NFL Constitution that gives the NFL commissioner, Goodell, authority to arbitrate disputes between coaches and member clubs.

Flores opposed the move, arguing that Goodell, as the league's leader, was inherently biased toward the NFL and its teams because he reports to the clubs and has financial incentives and a professional obligation to act in the league's best interest.in open court instead of in arbitration. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed that decision, but on different grounds.

The 2nd Circuit held, in part, that the arbitration provision in the NFL Constitution was not enforceable under a federal law called the Arbitration Act. The panel said the provision"provides for arbitration in name only.

"to the Supreme Court, lawyers for the NFL called the Second Circuit's decision"unprecedented" and said lower courts have long upheld the authority of sports league commissioners to serve as the default decisionmaker in disputes.that the Second Circuit's ruling is consistent with other circuit court decisions, in that it found an employer cannot force employees to arbitrate workplace discrimination claims before the employer's chief executive. The forum provided by the NFL Constitution for resolving disputes involving the league and its teams lacks neutrality, they argued.





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

With big decisions ahead, the Supreme Court collides with a testy TrumpPresident Donald Trump has been both combative and conciliatory as the justices prepare to issue opinions that will affect his agenda.

Read more »

Today in History: May 26, California Supreme Court upholds same-sex marriage banCalifornia’s Supreme Court upheld the state’s Proposition 8 same-sex marriage ban but said the 18,000 same-sex weddings that had taken place before the prohibition passed were still valid.

Read more »

Supreme Court tosses Florida lawsuit against states for drivers' licenses issued to undocumented immigrantsThe politically tinged lawsuit arose after a high-profile crash in Florida last year involving a commercial truck driver from India, in which three people died.

Read more »

Supreme Court rejects the NFL’s bid to move Black coach’s bias claims into arbitrationBrian Flores alleges the NFL and several teams engaged in systemic discrimination against Black coaches.

Read more »