Supreme Court rejects Michigan cop's bid to toss out an excessive force claim from a George Floyd protest

The case focused on the contentious issue of qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that protects cops accused of constitutional violations.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a Michigan police officer’s attempt to evade an excessive force claim arising from an incident that took place during a protest in the aftermath ofThe court turned away an appeal brought by Phillip Reinink, a police officer in Grand Rapids, who deployed tear gas during a May 30, 2020, disturbance just days after Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Reinink says he thought his launcher was loaded with a form of tear gas powder that can be fired directly at someone, but it was instead a canister designed to be fired into the air. The canister hit Sean Hart and injured his shoulder. A police department investigation concluded that Reinink’s use of force was unreasonable, and he was suspended for two days.

The case concerned the contentious legal doctrine of qualified immunity, which often protects police officers from civil rights claims alleging they violated individuals’ constitutional rights. While police officers frequently win on qualified immunity grounds, Reinink lost on that point, meaning the case against him can move forward. Ironically, in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, one of the issues protesters Two conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, noted they would have ruled in favor of Reinink.

In March 2023, a federal judge in Michigan dismissed Hart’s claim that Reinink had violated his rights under the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which protects against unlawful searches and seizures. But in May 2025, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Hart’s favor, saying that the incident involved a use of deadly force regardless of whether Reinink intended to deploy such force.

Qualified immunity did not apply because Reinink would have been on notice at the time that use of deadly force in such a situation was unlawful, the court found. , Reuters found that police officers were increasingly fending off excessive force claims thanks to Supreme Court rulings that strengthened qualified immunity.





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

With big decisions ahead, the Supreme Court collides with a testy TrumpPresident Donald Trump has been both combative and conciliatory as the justices prepare to issue opinions that will affect his agenda.

Read more »

Today in History: May 26, California Supreme Court upholds same-sex marriage banCalifornia’s Supreme Court upheld the state’s Proposition 8 same-sex marriage ban but said the 18,000 same-sex weddings that had taken place before the prohibition passed were still valid.

Read more »

Supreme Court tosses Florida lawsuit against states for drivers' licenses issued to undocumented immigrantsThe politically tinged lawsuit arose after a high-profile crash in Florida last year involving a commercial truck driver from India, in which three people died.

Read more »

Supreme Court rejects the NFL’s bid to move Black coach’s bias claims into arbitrationBrian Flores alleges the NFL and several teams engaged in systemic discrimination against Black coaches.

Read more »