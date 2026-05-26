Supreme Court rejects Florida's bid to sue Western states over truck licenses for immigrants

The Supreme Court has rejected Florida’s long shot attempt to sue California and Washington over the issuance of commercial driver licenses to truckers who don’t speak English and are not authorized to be in the United States.

Business FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seen before a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House, March 6, 2026, in Washington.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seen before a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House, March 6, 2026, in Washington.

– The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Florida's long shot attempt to sue California and Washington state over the issuance of commercial driver licenses to truckers who don't speak English and are not authorized to be in the United States. , is accused of making an illegal U-turn that caused the accident. Singh, who is from India, was carrying a valid commercial driver's license from California and had earlier been granted one by Washington state.

Republican-led Florida has accused the Western states, led by Democrats, of openly defying immigration laws and asked the justices to rule that states lack the authority to issue CDLs to people who are not citizens or legal permanent residents. The Supreme Court typically hears appeals of lower-court decisions, but it sometimes takes on what are known as original lawsuits in which states sue each other in the nation's highest court.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from Tuesday's order, as they often do when the court rejects an original lawsuit, saying that the court has no choice but to hear such cases. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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