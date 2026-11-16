Supreme Court rejects Custodia Bank's bid for Fed master account

On Monday, the Supreme Court published its order list, revealing that it had denied certiorari in Custodia's case against the Federal Reserve Board.

Bitwise CIO says bitcoin may fall further in the near term but still calls it the best risk-adjusted trade of the next decade On Monday, the Supreme Court published its order list, revealing that it had denied certiorari in Custodia's case against the Federal Reserve Board.

Shutterstock, began its master account quest in 2020 when it applied for that account in Kansas City. , leaving intact a previous ruling that the Fed has discretion to approve or deny a master account for eligible institutions. The Supreme Court’s decision not to take up Custodia’s legal challenge leaves that previous ruling intact.

Also read Supreme Court Ends Custodia Bank's Fight for a Fed Master Account, Leaving the Fed Free to Deny Crypto Banks Access

The Supreme Court has said it would not take up a Custodia Bank's challenge to secure a Federal Reserve master account, denied its petitions for a writ of certiorari. , revealing that it had denied certiorari in Custodia's case against the Federal Reserve Board.

Custodia's legal journey has spanned over the past six years to try to obtain a master account, which allows institutions direct access to the Fed's payment systems and provides the most direct access to the U.S. money supply available to financial institutions. Those without master accounts are often forced to rely on partner banks with master accounts to provide services. , began its master account quest in 2020 when it applied for that account in Kansas City.

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The Kansas City Fed then denied its application in January 2023, citing concerns about the bank's crypto-related business model. Custodia sued the Kansas City Fed in June 2022, initially over a 19-month processing delay and later arguing that federal law requires access for eligible institutions. , leaving intact a previous ruling that the Fed has discretion to approve or deny a master account for eligible institutions.to take its case up in July.

The Supreme Court's decision to not take up the bank's challenged now leaves intact the previous decision. Custodia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block. Over the past year, attention has since shifted to an idea first floated by Fed Governor Christopher Waller for a"skinny master account.

" As innovations have evolved, the Fed said it may be time to offer a tailored approach while trying to mitigate risks, but some lawmakers have pushed back, questioning the The Fed asked for comments on the proposed slimmed-down master account last year and said it would not allow for interest on balances and could not access the discount window to borrow funds, among other limits.called the proposal"overdue" and also asked for some revisions. Community banks, however, warned that novel financial institutions were not subject to the same"robust regulatory compliance regime.

" Custodia had previously told the Supreme Court that a limited purpose account was not sufficient, in part because it would mean that interest couldn't be obtained on the account's closing balance,