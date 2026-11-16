Supreme Court rejects case on Trump's bid to cut research grants related to DEI

Two federal agencies had moved to cancel grants to researchers at the University of California that they said did not align with President Trump's policies on DEI.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case involving the Trump administration's termination of grants awarded to University of California researchers that it said did not align with President Trump's priorities, including on diversity, equity and inclusion.

By turning away the appeal from the Trump administration, the Supreme Court leaves intact a lower court decision that found the cancellation of the millions in academic funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and National Science Foundation likely violated the First Amendment.that if the high court allowed the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to stand, as it now has done, it would clear the way for taxpayer dollars to go to research projects promoting DEI initiatives.that instructed federal agencies to cancel grants related to certain topics, including DEI.

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The legal fight involves grants from the NEH and the NSF to University of California researchers, which the Trump administration terminated because they were not consistent with the president's priorities on DEI. Lawyers for the University of California said that from January to June 2025, the Trump administration cut off more than $324 million in grants to that university system alone.

They said the two agencies carried out Mr. Trump's executive orders on funding for DEI-related programs by conducting keyword searches of grant applications, and then canceled awards that used words like"diversity,""climate change" and"gender ideology.

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" Grant recipients began receiving letters informing them that their funding had been terminated in April 2025. Several months later, six researchers at the University of California who received grants from the Environmental Protection Agency, NSF and NEH filed a lawsuit and sought a court order requiring their grants to be reinstated.

A federal district court sided with the plaintiffs in a June 2025 decision and certified a provisional class covering University of California researchers who had grants terminated under Mr. Trump's executive orders targeting DEI-related initiatives. U.S. District Judge Rita Lin said that the Trump administration had terminated the grants en masse for touching on issues it said were prohibited and ruled that the funding was likely terminated based on the perceived viewpoint expressed in the research.

She ordered the Trump administration to reinstate grants from the NSF, NEH and EPA. The 9th Circuit upheld the district court's preliminary injunction in May and agreed that the grant terminations likely violated the First Amendment's prohibition on viewpoint discrimination. The Trump administration, it said,"has not merely exercised its power to choose the programs it funds but has instead terminated individual grants in existing programs based on the perceived viewpoints of individual speakers.

" While the case proceeded, the plaintiffs reached a settlement related to the EPA grants, leaving only the awards from the NSF and NEH at issue. The Trump administration said there was approximately $59 million remaining on the grants, which will expire as late as November 2029.