Brazil Supreme Court Keeps 42-Hour Work Week Deadline as Decree Sets Pay Divisors

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux sends the 6x1 work schedule case to physical plenary. The transition to a 42-hour week starting December 16 remains active.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux has halted the virtual proceedings regarding the 6x1 work schedule injunction and ordered the case to be heard by the full physical plenary. This procedural shift ensures that the constitutional transition to a reduced work week remains firmly on schedule for December 16. The decision comes as a critical government decree regarding pay divisors is expected to be published next week, resolving long-standing legal ambiguities.

The Supreme Court has changed how, rather than whether, it will decide the fate of the country's 6x1 work schedule. Justice Fux interrupted the virtual trial of an injunction granted by Justice Flávio Dino and moved the case to the court's physical plenary. This means the justices must restart their deliberations from the beginning in a session whose date will be set by Court President Edson Fachin. Crucially, Dino's injunction remains valid in the interim, preserving the constitutional transition timeline.

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That calendar stems from a constitutional amendment promulgated last month. From December 16, the maximum working week falls from 44 to 42 hours, and every worker is entitled to two rest days per week. In December 2027, the ceiling drops again to 40 hours. The two cases before the court were filed by the CNC and the CNI, the employer confederations representing commerce, services, and industry. These organizations asked the justices to postpone the start of the new regime due to operational concerns.

Justice Dino refused to delay the transition, and three other justices, Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, and Gilmar Mendes, had already voted in favor of the injunction before Fux halted the virtual session. The employer confederations lost the first round when Dino refused to delay, and the early voting pattern suggests they are unlikely to win a postponement in the plenary. Their realistic path now runs through collective bargaining rather than the court.

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The injunction granted by Justice Dino included specific provisions to ease the transition for employers. If no collective agreement is established by December 15, the 42 weekly hours can be distributed across five days of eight hours and 24 minutes. In this scenario, no overtime pay is owed for the extra 24 minutes. This fallback mechanism ensures that businesses can continue operations without immediate financial penalties while negotiations for collective agreements take place.

Collective agreements and conventions will play a vital role in determining when the two weekly rest days are taken. The injunction allows for these days to be averaged at eight rest days per month, applying to all activities and not just specific sectors. This flexibility depends on negotiation between employers and workers, allowing for tailored solutions that accommodate different industry needs. The physical plenary restart does buy time procedurally, but it does not change the December 16 start date.

A key component of the 6x1 schedule implementation is the government decree expected next Tuesday, after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returns from an international trip. This decree will regulate the new 5x2 schedule and the 42-hour week, ensuring that monthly salaries remain neutral and are neither cut nor raised. It will also publish the tables of divisors required for calculating hourly pay, resolving a significant legal ambiguity that had left payroll departments and lawyers uncertain about their obligations.

The divisor is the critical technical detail that determines the financial impact of the labor reform. Hourly pay is typically calculated by dividing the monthly salary by 220, the number of paid hours in a month based on a 44-hour week. If the salary were simply divided by the higher number of hours associated with a 42-hour or 40-hour week, the value of each hour would decrease. This would potentially cut overtime pay and alter total payroll costs, creating a payroll shock for many companies.

The government decree is expected to set a divisor of 210 for the 42-hour week and 200 for the 40-hour week from December 2027. These new divisor rates are designed to keep monthly pay neutral while raising the hourly rate. This adjustment increases the cost of overtime for employers, addressing the concern that a simple hour reduction could lead to financial instability. By establishing clear divisors, the government aims to provide certainty for businesses regarding their labor costs.

For workers, particularly those paid by the hour such as teachers, the decree's divisor tables will determine actual take-home pay. The guarantee that monthly salaries stay the same cuts both ways, meaning no wage increase is mandated, and no wage cut is permitted. The 8h24 fallback means some workers will effectively work slightly longer days without extra pay for the 24 minutes, a trade-off explicitly allowed to ease adaptation.

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In the next six months, the practical battleground is the bargaining table, as unions and employer associations race to adjust agreements before December 15. The single most important point is that the December 16 start date is not in doubt, only the court's procedural path has changed. Preparation time for employers and workers is now measured in weeks, not months.

For employers in commerce, services, and industry, the priority is to conclude collective agreements before December 15. Payroll teams should model the impact of the expected divisors, 210 for 42 hours and 200 for 40 hours, on overtime costs. A higher hourly rate means more expensive extra hours even with a shorter week, requiring careful budgeting and scheduling adjustments to manage the transition effectively.

In the medium term, the December 2027 drop to 40 hours will force a second round of cost and scheduling adjustments. The divisor will fall to 200, further raising the hourly cost of overtime and requiring a second round of scheduling redesign. The structural effect is a gradual compression of the standard working week in Brazil, with sectors that rely on six-day operations facing the hardest operational re-engineering.

Metrics worth watching include the publication date of the decree, the STF plenary session date set by Edson Fachin, and the number of collective agreements concluded before December 15. The story concerns labor rules and payroll calculation rather than technology adoption, but the main systems impact is updating payroll software for the new divisors. Companies seen as resisting the two rest days or the 8h24 fallback could face public and union criticism.

The CNC and CNI are already publicly identified as seeking a delay, but their path forward is now through negotiation. The injunction's flexibility clauses, particularly the 8h24 five-day fallback and the averaging of rest days, give employers tools to manage the transition, but only if they negotiate effectively. The physical plenary review will clarify the legal standing, but the immediate transition to the 42-hour week remains protected by the existing injunction.