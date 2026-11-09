Supreme Court Justice Torches Colleagues’ ‘Crazy’ Rulings

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wants the Trump immunity ruling overturned.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that America is experiencing a “rough patch” for the rule of law and lashed out at some of the court’s recent rulings.

Sotomayor said, “I think we’re in a rough patch right now. There’s so many challenges to it on so many different levels. This is a really critical point in our history,”“It’s going to take some hard work. I don’t know how long it’s going to take to put us back on an even keel,” Sotomayor said Saturday at an event to discuss the future of U.S. democracy, at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate.

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Sonia Sotomayor makes a point as she answers questions during the third day of her U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 15, 2009. Sotomayor, 72, an Obama appointee, questioned recent decisions by conservative colleagues who make up the court’s majority.

“We’ll settle down too. I’m not quite sure when, but we will, and a new order will be established that people will begin to understand… I’m hoping that the court will take back some of the crazy things that it’s done. I’m only joking—maybe not," she said. She singled out for criticism the 2024 decision that Donald Trump could not be prosecuted for acts considered part of his job as president.

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Sotomayor was one of three liberal justices who dissented from the decision in the 6-3 ruling.

“There are some opinions that I hope in my lifetime will get overturned. The immunity case is one of them,” Sotomayor said. The Supreme Court has issued a series of controversial rulings during Trump’s second term, expanding the president’s executive authority. The court has also strengthened the president’s power to fire federal agency chiefs, and in other controversial rulings has upheld bans on transgender athletes in high school sports, and struck down federal campaign spending limits.

The court has also provoked the president’s ire, ruling in February that sweeping new tariffs declared under emergency powers were unconstitutional. Trump described the ruling“That someone disagrees with you doesn’t make them a bad person, and that’s something we’ve forgotten,” she said. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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