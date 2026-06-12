Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has expressed doubts about the constitutional legitimacy of the judicial estoppel doctrine,which prevents individuals from taking a position in a lawsuit that contradicts one they took in a previous proceeding. In a concurring opinion, Thomas noted that the doctrine may not have a clear constitutional basis and has been applied inconsistently acrOss different court levels.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has expressed doubts about the constitutional legitimacy of a legal doctrine known as judicial estoppel , which prevents individuals from taking a position in a lawsuit that contradicts one they took in a previous proceeding.

The doctrine, established in the 19th century, applies solely to civil lawsuits and prevents parties from asserting a position in one case that contradicts a position taken by them in a prior case. In his ruling,Thomas noted that the legal doctrine of judicial estoppel may not have a clear constitutional basis and has been applied inconsistently across different court levels.

He argues that federal courts have broadened its scope without clear authority to do so,based largely on informal traditions rather than constitutional or statutory authority. While the Supreme Court last week threw out a recent ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on energy efficiency standards, the rationale cited wasn't directly related to the application of judicial estoppel in the lower courts against 5th Circuit.

A recent ruling impacting Environmental Community, gave Opportunity for Appellate Briefings Making famed Appellate courtroom highlighted the contradiction benefited the parties involved as U.S Court of Appeals, gave Scrutiny to decision in bankruptcy.

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