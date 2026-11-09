Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to Teach Civic Leadership Course at UT Austin in 2027

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is set to teach a one-credit-hour seminar on equality and freedom to 17 undergraduates at the University of Texas at Austin in spring 2027, following recent appearances at the White House and advocacy for restoring civics instruction.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 5: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas appears before swearing in Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General in the Oval Office at the White House on February 05, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The Senate confirmed Bondi as Attorney General with a 54-46 vote on Tuesday. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will teach a course for 17 undergraduates at UT’s School of Civic Leadership in spring 2027, according to Justin Dyer, dean of the school. The one-credit-hour discussion seminar, “Equality and the New Birth of Freedom,” will include readings by civil rights activists and political figures, including Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, W.E.

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B. Du Bois, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, The Daily Texan reported. UT Austin launched its School of Civic Leadership in 2023, drawing support from Republican lawmakers, while some Democrats raised concerns.to UT, where he delivered a lecture at Hogg Memorial Auditorium marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Thomas said he hoped his lecture would help Texas restore civics and Western civilization instruction to a central place at UT.

“I hope that my talk today will help in some small way to inaugurate another great initiative,” he said. Dyer will facilitate the course, meet with students and grade their assignments throughout the semester, The Daily Texan reported. Thomas is scheduled to teach for two hours each morning during one week in February, according to the Daily Texan.

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