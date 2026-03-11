Supreme Court hears Catholic preschool challenge to Colorado universal preschool program

The Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled support for Catholic preschools challenging Colorado's universal preschool program, which requires signing a nondiscrimination pact on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled Tuesday they may side with Catholic preschools who refused to sign a pledge to welcome students whose parents are transgender or gay.

The case involves whether a state may attach a condition to public money in Colorado's taxpayer-funded universal preschool program that certain faiths cannot accept. Colorado launched its Universal Preschool Program in 2023, providing 15 hours per week of tuition-free preschool to every 4-year-old in the state. The program is open to public, private, and religious schools as long as they sign a nondiscrimination pact agreeing that a child or parent's sexual orientation or gender identity won't impact their enrollment.

Also read Case over state funding for Catholic preschools in Colorado comes before the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Reviews Catholic Preschool Exclusion

The Trump administration joined the Archdiocese of Denver in urging the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling allowing the program to exclude Roman Catholic schools that don't comply with equal-opportunity requirements. The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on the archdiocese's request to overturn a 10th Circuit decision in the state's favor. The plaintiffs argue it is unconstitutional to exclude Catholic preschools from the state's program over their admissions policy for LGBTQ+ families.

St. Mary Catholic Parish and the Archdiocese of Denver argue the policy is based on religious teachings about same-sex marriage and that excluding them violates their free-exercise rights. Nicholas Reaves, an attorney for the archdiocese and two parish preschools, said allowing Catholic schools to participate in Colorado's publicly funded preschools program will create more seats for everyone, even for families who disagree with Catholic teachings.

"This is not a zero-sum game," Reaves said. "Letting families use universal preschool funding at Catholic schools won't take away a single seat from the over 2,000 preschools already participating in the program. " Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett all pressed Colorado's conditions. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson warned that the parishes were asking for a special exemption that no secular school enjoys.

Advertisement

Chief Justice John Roberts opened by noting that the court's last three rulings for religious schools each struck down laws that singled out a religion by name; Colorado's does not.

"I'm not quite sure how you limit the applicability of your principle," he told Reaves, asking whether it would apply to driver's licenses, employment benefits and Social Security. The legal debate also touches on two past decisions: Sherbert v. Verner, decided in 1963, barred the government from denying benefits over a person's religious practice unless it could survive strict scrutiny. Employment Division v.

Justices Debate Religious Liberty Legal Precedents

Smith, decided in 1990, cut the other way, holding that a law that applies to everyone generally stands, however heavily it falls on a particular creed. Some had hoped the court would overturn Smith outright, but the court refused to take up that question. Alito, who has urged the court to toss the precedent in the past, said Tuesday he would not argue for overruling it "here today.

" Gorsuch suggested Colorado had found a backdoor around the court's recent rulings for religious schools. "The Constitution tends to deal in substances, not in shadows and procedures," he said. Kavanaugh noted that Colorado lets participating preschools set enrollment preferences for a range of secular reasons.

"You can have a vegetarian school, but you can't have a Catholic school," he said. Barrett questioned what problem the rule was supposed to solve.

"It's just hard for me to imagine that this kind of discrimination is a problem in Colorado and that you could be responding to anything else other than the religious schools," she said. Kagan said the administration seems to be arguing that children of same-sex marriage can be excluded because "exposing" them to other students "creates a problem.

" "We have a clear line now and you want us to just upend it in one particular area of law," Kagan told Justice Department attorney Sarah Harris. In the Colorado case, the high court could be sympathetic to the schools, as the justices have sided with religious schools in similar disputes before. The Colorado universal preschool program was created by a 2020 ballot measure, providing public funding for preschool at schools chosen by parents.

The plaintiffs, represented by the group Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, say the state has allowed other preschools to prioritize children with disabilities or those from low-income families, so admission based on religious beliefs about gender and same-sex marriage should be allowed too. The Catholic preschools say their enrollment has dropped 20% since the program started. Colorado argues that the other admissions decisions are in line with the state's anti-discrimination rules.

Justices Probe Catholic School Admission Policies

Sotomayor asked Reaves if the Catholic school can reject a child simply because their parents are a same-sex couple.

Advertisement

"If it's the sincere religious exercise of the petitioner, then I think that would be permitted," Reaves said. Sotomayor then asked whether the same principle would let a school exclude black children. Reaves said no. The schools do not automatically reject the children of gay couples, Reaves told the justices, though enrollment might be refused in some cases.

"The principle at issue here is, do you have to treat them better? " Kagan said. Jackson pressed the DOJ's lawyer, Sarah Harris, on the same line, arguing there was "no principled basis" to distinguish a religious objection to gay parents from one to black parents. Harris said a racial exclusion would likely fail strict scrutiny.

Helen Norton, an attorney for the state, said Colorado is "neutral toward religion" and welcomes religious preschools to participate in the program provided that they comply with the same conditions that every publicly funded preschool must meet.

"Under this program, faith-based preschools remain free to teach their religious beliefs, including their beliefs about sex or gender or marriage," Norton said. "But families have no right to change a school's curriculum. " Norton told the justices that "Colorado welcomes religious preschools" and that the state's aim was "equal opportunity, not some opportunity. " Kavanaugh suggested Colorado's law has created an unnecessary "clash of rights" between LGBTQ+ families and "religious believers.

" "Just trying to figure out why we're here," Kavanaugh told Norton. "Why has this been provoked when there's an ability for everyone to go to the school, a good school that's a fit for them, and respect religious rights? " "Families are harmed when they're turned away from the publicly funded school that makes their lives work because of the protected class status," she said. The Trump administration sided with the parishes.

Harris called the court's religious liberty precedents a "Swiss cheese doctrinal setup" and urged the justices to restore stricter protections for believers in public benefit programs. Erika Nagle, a Colorado mother of three, says her family was denied $12,000 in taxpayer-funded preschool benefits for choosing a Catholic education.

Colorado Universal Preschool Program Legal Challenges

St. Mary Catholic Parish in Littleton, St. Bernadette Catholic Parish in Lakewood, the Archdiocese of Denver and Daniel and Lisa Sheley, Catholic parents who want to use the funding at a parish preschool, sued in 2023 after the state rejected the archdiocese's request for a religious exemption. The archdiocese, which runs 34 preschools, wants its schools to be able to admit only families who agree to uphold Catholic beliefs on sex and gender.

Colorado says that policy would let them turn away children because of their own or their parents' sexual orientation or transgender status. The parishes sued, arguing the requirement violates the First Amendment's Free Exercise Clause because Colorado grants exceptions to some providers, including for placing children with disabilities, while refusing to accommodate religious schools. The lower courts rejected the push by the plaintiffs for a permanent injunction against Colorado's requirement that schools sign the nondiscrimination pact.

Since 2018, Colorado's LGBT protections have come before the Supreme Court three times on religious or free speech challenges. The state lost all three. In March, the justices ruled 8-1 that the state's ban on conversion therapy for minors, as applied to a counselor, violated the First Amendment.