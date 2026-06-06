Supreme Court gearing up for major decisions on key aspects of Trump's agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is getting ready to hand down consequential decisions on key aspects President Donald Trump’s agenda in the coming weeks, including a case about who is an American citizen and the extent of the president’s control of independent federal agencies.

Cuba to open hotel sector to management by Cubans at home and abroad after chains leave islandFBI fires several analysts tied to disputed ‘Catholic ideology’ memoTaylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' song is a return to pop countryAnthropic urges industry coordination to allow for a 'pause' in AI development if risks growAstronauts briefly take shelter during repair to fix leak on the International Space StationHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWorries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup. In heat, doing that is riskyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureJury finds Instagram and YouTube liable in a landmark social media addiction trialFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsDefense Department slashes its religious designations list from more than 200 choices to 31Las fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en Europa

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWorries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup. In heat, doing that is riskyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureJury finds Instagram and YouTube liable in a landmark social media addiction trialFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsDefense Department slashes its religious designations list from more than 200 choices to 31Las fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en Europa





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