Supreme Court Focused on Its Own Power Ahead of Term's End

The Supreme Court is focused on its own power rather than the president in the final weeks of its term, which may be a mistake. Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern preview the major decisions expected in the coming weeks, including birthright citizenship, immigration cases, executive power fights, and election cases that could change campaign finance laws and mail-in ballot counting.

This end of term, the Supreme Court is focused on its own power, not the president. That may be a mistake. Listen on your computer:Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern, Slate’s dynamic legal duo, preview the final weeks of the Supreme Court term.

It’s a “three-ring circus”: the merits docket, the shadow docket, and the justices’ increasingly public intramural snipings and gripes. Dahlia and Mark take a look back at the major decisions the court has issued so far this term on global tariffs, conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors, and of course, which gutted the Voting Rights Act and is supercharging gerrymandering ahead of the midterms.

Then, Dahlia and Mark look ahead to the blockbuster decisions expected in the coming weeks: birthright citizenship, immigration cases involving temporary protected status and green card holders, executive power fights over the firing of the Fed’s Lisa Cook and independent agency officials, and election cases that could dramatically change campaign finance laws and the counting of mail-in ballots. Next, they explain the court’s flurry of opaque shadow docket orders—and what it means for immigration enforcement, to impoundment, trans rights, access to abortion medication, and redistricting.

Finally, Dahlia and Mark parse the leaks and personal attacks that have spilled out into public from the usually tight-lipped confines of One First Street, and why this Supreme Court is fueling a newfound appetite for court reform among Americans. , Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court. The best way to support our work is by joiningWant more Amicus? Join Slate Plus to unlock weekly bonus episodes with exclusive legal analysis.

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