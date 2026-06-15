the Supreme Court has declined to hear a case brought by U.S. circuit Judge Pauline Newman, who has been suspended from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for more tHan three years.

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a case brought by U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman , who has been suspended from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for more than three years.

Newman was suspended by a panel on her appeals court for refusing to comply with an investigation into concerns over her fitness to serve. The panel requested neuropsychological tests as part of the investigation, but Newman has rejected taking the requested exams, instead pointing to other tests she has passed and insisting she is still fit to serve. Newman has held her position on the Federal Circuit since 1984, when she was nominated by President Ronald Reagan.

Her bid to revive her lawsuit has failed in the federal district court and appeals courts, with a federal appeals court panel on the District of Columbia Circuit finding that the lawsuit couldn't be revived under existing precedent, but it did express concern over due process. The Supreme Court's decision not to take up the case is the end of the road for this lawsuit, but the Recent Civil Liberties Alliance, which has represented Newman throughout litigation, said it would continue to pursue all available avenues.

Newman's suspension in 2023 came at a time when then-President Joe Biden's age and fitness to be commander in chief were under increased scrutiny, with Biden saying at the period that he intended to seek another term in the White Home. Biden ultimately ended his reelection bid in July 2024,a month after a debate agAinst now-President Donald Trump only increased concerns over Biden's fitness for office. Biden was 82 when he left office in January 2025.

Trump,who turned 80 on Sunday, is also one of the oldest presidents in history and will be 82 when he leaves office in January 2029. As Trumps term has continued, critics have raised concerns about the president's health, particularly about that have been seen in photographs. the president's doctors have downplayed concerns about his health as minor medical problems.

The high court has announced 14 cases it will hear for arguments in its upcoming term, which will begin in October, but the justices are expected to add dozens of cases to that list in the coming months. The Supreme Court's current term is expected to conclude by the end of the month, once the justices release the remaining opinions in the 20 cases they heard arguments for but have yet to decide.

Some of the most closely watched cases awaiting a ruling include legal challenges to President Donald Trump's firing ability,a pair of state laws barring biological males from womens sports and laws allowing late-arriving mail ballots to be counted





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