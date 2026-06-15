Supreme Court declines to hear 98-year-old federal judge's request to end suspension

The Supreme Court declined to hear a 98-year-old federal judge's request to end her suspension, which her colleagues issued in 2023 after she refused testing.

by NATALIA MITTELSTADT | The National News DeskWASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on June 11, 2026 in Washington. The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a 98-year-old federal judge's request to end her suspension, which her colleagues issued in 2023 after she refused to take mental fitness tests.

Pauline Newman, whose 99th birthday is on Saturday, sued her fellow judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, where she has served since then-President Reagan nominated her to the new court in 1984,. Her colleagues indefinitely prevented her from taking on new cases, but she has rejected the notion that she is unfit to serve. Newman argues that the suspension is unconstitutional.

According to the Constitution, federal judges hold their positions and receive a salary for life, unless they’re impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate.

“This petition presents questions concerning crucial constitutional and statutory aspects of lifetime tenure and judicial independence, especially the availability of judicial review for intra-branch infringements on judicial service,” Newman’s lawyers wrote in court filings. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last summer found its binding precedent barred review of Newman's claims,The Federal Circuit hears appeals on specialty topics, such as government contracts, intellectual property, and tariffs.

Newman is known as the “Great Dissenter” for her opinions on patent law. Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, had tried to convince Newman to retire before opening misconduct procedures under the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act in spring 2023. Unnamed employees in court documents described Newman’s demeanor as “paranoid,” “agitated,” and “bizarre” during the investigatory interviews.

They also alleged that Newman needs assistance with basic tasks, has claimed the court bugged her phones, and repeatedly appears to have trouble retaining information. The Federal Circuit judges suspended Newman from hearing new cases after she refused to take medical examinations they requested. She cited three mental tests that were performed by three doctors, which she argues prove her mental fitness.

“It is a dark day for the independence of the federal judiciary,” New Civil Liberties Alliance President Mark Chenoweth said in a statement, whose group represents Newman. “The cert denial in this case means that Judge Newman’s due process and other complaints about the way Chief Judge Moore and the Federal Circuit Judicial Council have treated her never have and never will receive a merits decision from an Article III court.

That is utterly inexcusable and truly inexplicable,” he continued.to dismiss Newman's appeal. They argued that the case fails to meet the justices’ criteria for review “many times over,” and the lower court was correct that federal district judges do not have authority to hear lawsuits challenging judicial misconduct decisions.

“That sensible policy decision ensures a mechanism for reviewing allegations of judicial misconduct or incapacity that comports with separation-of-powers considerations, offers multiple layers of review, and prevents overburdening federal courts with complaints about judicial-council decisions,” the DOJ wrote in its brief. A teenage girl died after being pulled from the water at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said itIn July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law. It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeHuman skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man.

Seattle is just hours away from its first FIFA World Cup match, with the city preparing for what officials expect will be a massive game-day surge. A military aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, sparking a wildfire that prompted a response from local and federal firefighting agencies.





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