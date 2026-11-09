Supreme Court Clears Trump Administration to Resume Big Bend Border Wall Construction

The Supreme Court lifted a lower court injunction, allowing the Trump administration to resume border wall construction in Texas Big Bend while litigation continues.

The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the Trump administration to resume building a border wall and other infrastructure through a remote area of West Texas while litigation over the project moves forward. The high court agreed to lift a injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone that had temporarily halted construction in the Big Bend sector of the southern border.

The Big Bend sector covers more than 500 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border and includes Big Bend National Park. The Justice Department had asked the justices for emergency relief, and the ruling allows the federal government to continue work on the barrier and related roads in that region.

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Supreme Court Lifts Injunction on Big Bend Wall Construction

The Supreme Court on Monday lifted the district court order that paused the border wall and related infrastructure in the Big Bend sector. The justices said the lower court's order delays construction of the border barrier and roads and impedes the government from advancing its 'compelling interests' in border security and integrity.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she would have denied the Justice Department's request for emergency relief. The decision was described as a five-page ruling, in which the court emphasized that Congress had signaled a clear preference for expeditious border construction.

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The court wrote that the challengers claim construction in the Big Bend sector will diminish their ability to use and enjoy the area. However, the justices pointed to a congressional law that permits the Secretary of Homeland Security to waive environmental-protection and other conservation requirements, which they said reflects a preference for quick construction over those harms.

Environmental Groups and Plaintiffs Push Back on the Project

An environmental nonprofit, a professional riverboat guide and a religious organization filed the lawsuit challenging the project. They argue that allowing the Trump administration to resume construction of roads and the wall would permanently alter an 'irreplaceable landscape' that includes Big Bend National Park, Big Bend Ranch State Park and nearly 200 miles of the Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River corridor.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote in a Supreme Court filing that once habitat is destroyed, vegetation is cleared and wilderness is fragmented by roads and barriers, no final judgment can restore the status quo. They warned that historic resources, livelihoods and private property could also be damaged.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer warned that stopping construction would have serious consequences. He said the halt frustrated the government's ability to combat illegal border crossings, and he cited disruption of efforts to secure a quarter of the southern border against cartel incursions, drug trafficking and illegal entry.

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Waivers, Construction Timeline and Next Steps

The secretary of Homeland Security, first Kristi Noem and then Markwayne Mullin, issued a total of three waivers for project areas in the Big Bend region beginning in February. The Department of Homeland Security invoked a 1996 federal immigration law that allows the secretary to waive legal requirements deemed necessary for expeditious construction near the southern border.

Under the waivers, the project would include more than 200 miles of patrol roads and roughly 17 miles of a vehicle-barrier system, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Construction of a 47-mile-long stretch of wall in Hudspeth County, which is part of the Big Bend region, began in September.

Judge Cardone had granted a preliminary injunction last month that barred the Trump administration from building barriers or related infrastructure, or engaging in any construction or ground disturbing activities in the Big Bend sector. She found that the secretary of Homeland Security exceeded his authority when issuing the waivers, a finding the Supreme Court's decision now sets aside while the case proceeds.