The Supreme Court's conservative majority could strike down laws in California and 10 other blue states that ban the sale of assault weapons.

Law enforcement officers walk past parents with children after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. , on Dec. 14, 2012. In December 2012, a young gunman armed with an AR-15 rifle fired 154 shots in less than five minutes insideOn Wednesday, the Supreme Court will consider this massacre of schoolchildren because of how the state of Connecticut responded.

Lawmakers adopted a ban on the sale and possession of military-style “assault weapons” like the AR-15 and “large capacity magazines,” which means “more than 10 rounds of ammunition. ”The high court now faces a crossroads over gun rights, assault weapons and the right to “keep and bear arms” set out in the 2nd Amendment of 1791.a gun rights challenge to the laws in Connecticut and Cook County, Ill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

, that prohibit semiautomatic rifles such as the AR-15.and nine other blue states have similar laws, all of which are vulnerable to being struck down by the court’s conservative majority. Does the Constitution protect these rapid-fire rifles because tens of millions of Americans have purchased one in recent years?