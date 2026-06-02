Supreme Court Approves Rio Grande Water Compact, Bolstering Texas Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court has approved a tri-state water compact resolving Texas's long-standing dispute with New Mexico and Colorado over Rio Grande water allocations, ensuring downstream delivery and marking a significant victory for Texas's agricultural and municipal water needs.

Texas has secured a legal victory regarding water rights to the Rio Grande River, as the U.S. Supreme Court has approved a compact between Texas , New Mexico , and Colorado .

This resolves a lawsuit filed by Texas more than a decade ago accusing the upstream states of unfairly siphoning water. The agreement mandates that New Mexico and Colorado meet their delivery obligations to ensure water reaches downstream Texas. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hailed it as a historic win for the state's economy and water security, benefiting farmers and families.

The Rio Grande, originating in Colorado's San Juan Mountains and flowing some 1,900 miles to the Gulf of Mexico, serves as a critical water source and forms much of the Texas-Mexico border. The settlement addresses long-standing tensions over allocation of the river's resources amid broader regional challenges, including the ongoing border crisis, with discussions now about Texas potentially acquiring a small island in the river as part of these efforts





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Rio Grande Water Rights Texas New Mexico Colorado U.S. Supreme Court Compact Ken Paxton Border Crisis

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