Supreme Court Approval Rating Surges After Conservative-Friendly Rulings

A recent Marquette Law School poll shows the U.S. Supreme Court's approval rating exceeding 50% for the first time in nearly three years, attributed to a series of decisions viewed as favorable to conservatives. The poll reveals a shift in public perception following a period of decline stemming from the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

After a series of favorable decisions for conservatives, the U.S. Supreme Court 's approval rating climbed above 50% for the first time in nearly three years, according to a new poll released by Marquette Law School. The poll showed that 51% of Americans have a favorable view of the Supreme Court , compared to 49% who disapprove. It was the highest approval rating for the Supreme Court since March 2022.

The Supreme Court's approval rating took a significant hit, dropping from 54% to 38% after the court overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating national abortion rights.Since May 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court's approval rating has gradually increased. Some of the major rulings since then have been perceived as victories for conservatives. Notable decisions include: the Supreme Court sending the Trump case back to a lower court, granting him limited immunity; upholding state laws that restrict social media censorship; ruling that the Department of Justice overreached with charges against January 6th rioters; overturning the Chevron decision, thereby weakening environmental regulations; allowing cities to ban homeless encampments; ruling to permit emergency abortions in Idaho; rejecting a challenge to efforts aimed at removing social media misinformation; upholding a ban on domestic abusers owning guns; striking down a federal ban on bump stocks; and allowing the abortion drug mifepristone to remain widely available in the U.S.These rulings occur against a backdrop of concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest among the court's justices. Some Democrats have urged Congress to implement ethics reforms. A December 2024 Senate review revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas participated in several unreported trips sponsored by billionaire Harlan Crow, raising further questions about transparency and impartiality within the highest court





