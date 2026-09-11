Supreme Court lifts injunction, allowing Trump border wall work in Big Bend Texas

The Supreme Court granted the Trump administration an emergency request to lift a lower court hold, letting border wall construction proceed in the Big Bend Sector of West Texas while the case continues.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Trump administration an emergency request to lift an injunction blocking border wall construction along the remote Big Bend region of West Texas.

The ruling stays a preliminary injunction issued last month by a federal district judge in El Paso, who had temporarily halted construction in the area designated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as the Big Bend Sector. The decision allows work to proceed while the case remains ongoing. The court decided the case in an unsigned opinion. Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only noted dissenter, and she did not explain her reasoning.

Also read Supreme Court clears the way for border wall construction in Texas’s Big Bend to resume

Supreme Court Grants Emergency Request for Border Wall

A separate segment noted that a liberal justice hammered the Supreme Court for fast-tracking emergency docket cases. The administration had asked the justices to intervene so construction could move forward quickly. Writing for the court, the justices said the challengers claimed construction in the Big Bend Sector will diminish their ability to use and enjoy the area.

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But Congress had enacted the law in a way that reflects a clear preference for expeditious border construction over the very harms respondents assert. The ruling delivers a major immigration win for President Donald Trump. The administration is attempting to speed construction of more than 300 miles of border barrier and roads in the region.

Administration Waives Legal Requirements for Construction

Relying on a federal law that gives the government power to waive all legal requirements to ensure quick construction in areas of high illegal entry, the Department of Homeland Security bypassed laws dealing with historic preservation, the environment and Native American artifacts that would normally apply. The Big Bend Sector spans more than 500 miles and covers roughly a quarter of the U.S.-Mexico border, though it accounted for just 1.3% of all border apprehensions in 2025, according to Reuters.

Most of the proposed construction in the sector will take place on privately owned land, according to administration officials. The plan includes a 17-mile barrier, though officials noted it will not feature the 30-foot steel pedestrian fencing planned in other areas along the southern border. The case remains ongoing as the Supreme Court considers whether the administration had the authority to bypass environmental requirements.

Broader Push for Border Enforcement and Asylum Curb

The ruling follows a broader push by the administration on border enforcement, including efforts to curtail asylum claims and temporary protected status. The segment also highlighted the dramatic expansion of TPS under Biden and argued for stronger border security to prevent more American fatalities. Senator Markwayne Mullin told Congress that the primary border wall will be done by June 2027, and the secondary wall by summer 2028.

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Fox News host Laura Ingraham exposed how activist judges appointed under Democratic administrations have historically blocked border enforcement efforts. The case continues to draw national attention as the administration presses ahead with construction in West Texas.