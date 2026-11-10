Supreme Court Allows Border Wall Construction in Big Bend Region

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 8-1 to lift the pause on barrier construction in West Texas, granting the Trump administration authority to proceed with border security measures in the Big Bend sector.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the Trump administration may resume building a border wall through the Big Bend region of West Texas. The 8-1 decision lifts a federal judge's order that had halted construction across the sector for more than a month. This ruling marks a significant legal victory for the administration as it seeks to expand physical barriers along the southern border.

Legal Mechanism and Court Vote

The Court granted the administration permission to restart work based on a 1996 immigration law. This statute gives the Homeland Security secretary wide latitude to waive environmental rules. Congress wrote the law to prioritize fast construction over the environmental harm described by challengers. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only justice who voted against the decision. She did not provide an explanation for her dissent in the unsigned five-page decision.

Also read Supreme Court Clears Trump Administration to Resume Big Bend Border Wall Construction

Waiver Authority and Agency Roles

The legal fight began in February when then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem signed the first of three waivers covering the Big Bend sector. Her successor, Markwayne Mullin, signed the other two waivers to authorize the project. Mullin designated the sector as an area of high illegal entry. He cited roughly 89,000 apprehensions and large drug seizures in the area across fiscal years 2021 through 2025. The administration argued that these stats justified the use of waivers to expedite building.

Opposition Arguments and Environmental Concerns

The Center for Biological Diversity sued to stop the work. They were joined by a nonprofit that preserves a historic border church and a Terlingua river guide who owns land in the region. Opposition grew in August after bulldozers were spotted clearing desert inside Big Bend National Park. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone ruled against the administration, stating that Congress likely never authorized such sweeping waivers in a sector that records the fewest crossings on the southern border. Critics argued that building barriers there was unnecessary and indiscriminate.

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Project Scope and Operational Details

The project covers a roughly 500-mile project area. The government has planned more than 300 miles of barriers, patrol roads, and surveillance equipment. This includes construction inside Big Bend National Park, although the administration has said it will not build a large wall within the park itself. Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that an unwalled gap would pull cartels into the opening once barriers went up elsewhere. He emphasized the strategic necessity of sealing this specific gap in the border defenses.

Local Reaction and Future Legal Steps

Local leaders expressed strong disapproval of the ruling. An official wrote an op-ed against the project in the San Antonio Express-News on Monday. He stated that illegal crossings have fallen to record lows and credited President Donald Trump for that success. He described building a wall there as one of the stupidest things the federal government has ever done. He advocated for better technology and real cooperation with local landowners instead. The order is temporary and stays in force until the justices decide whether to take the case or until the El Paso court resolves the lawsuit.