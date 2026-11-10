Supreme Court Allows Border Construction in Big Bend National Park

The US Supreme Court permitted the Trump administration to resume border barrier and road construction in the West Texas Big Bend Sector and National Park, reversing a lower court injunction.

The United States Supreme Court has cleared the path for the Trump administration to resume construction of border barriers and roads in the Border Patrol's West Texas Big Bend Sector. This decisive ruling includes projects located within the boundaries of Big Bend National Park, reversing a previous legal blockage. The court issued its decision on Monday, allowing infrastructure work to restart immediately across the region.

Legal Shifts and Jurisdictional Rulings

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stated she would deny the stay but did not author an opinion. The emergency docket stay is not a final decision on the merits of the case. The underlying lawsuit, Friends of the Ruidosa Church et al. v. Mullin et al., will continue to proceed in the lower courts. The Supreme Court's action specifically addresses the immediate pause on construction rather than the long-term legality of the environmental waivers.

Also read Supreme Court Clears Trump Administration to Resume Big Bend Border Wall Construction

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone had previously issued a preliminary injunction on October 8. That injunction halted the projects based on an analysis concluding the government was exceedingly likely to prevail on its argument that Cardone lacked jurisdiction. The Supreme Court explained that challengers to the environmental waivers may bring only constitutional claims. The court noted there is no such thing as a constitutional claim in this specific context.

Financial Impact and Operational Details

The Department of Homeland Security argued that Judge Cardone's ruling caused Customs and Border Protection and taxpayers to lose nearly $500,000 per day. These losses occurred because the projects remained paused until the Supreme Court's ruling on Monday. The DHS environmental waivers are again in effect following the high court's decision.

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The planned actions in the Brewster County region include 17 miles of vehicle barrier system. The projects also involve the construction, improvement, and maintenance of about 205 miles of 24-foot-wide patrol roads. CBP stated the work will not include a 30-foot border wall inside the national park. The plans also include lighting, surveillance cameras, and underground fiber-optic cabling.

Political Opposition and Local Resistance

Border infrastructure projects in the region have faced opposition from both local and national politicians in recent months. Senator John Cornyn joined local politicians and James Talarico, the Democratic nominee in the 2026 U.S. Senate election in Texas, in opposing border security enhancements in Big Bend National Park. Cornyn wrote to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin on August 7 stating the region's dangerous terrain acts as a natural barrier that limits large-scale movements.

Following Senator Cornyn's request for a meeting with stakeholders and a reconsideration of the project, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott announced a temporary halt to infrastructure work inside Big Bend National Park. The halt was a responsive measure to political pressure before the Supreme Court's final emergency ruling. The region's challenging geography remains a central argument for those opposing the infrastructure expansions.

Funding Sources and Future Implications

The projects are funded by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which provided $46.5 billion to complete multiple border infrastructure projects nationwide. This substantial funding source ensures the financial viability of the ongoing construction efforts. The Supreme Court's emergency docket number for this case is 26A560. The case name is Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of Homeland Security, et al. v. Center for Biological Diversity, et al.

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With the Supreme Court rejecting the constitutional question, challengers will have little room for success in the district court. Monday's ruling will likely see a swift restart of construction activities in the Big Bend region. This legal victory weakens the footing of future challenges on similar grounds. The ruling means the Trump administration can resume construction while the case progresses.