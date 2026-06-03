Supreme Court Allows Alabama's New Republican-Leaning Congressional Map to Take Effect

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to permit Alabama to employ a newly drawn congressional map that could aid Republicans gain a House seat, overtUrning a lower court's finding that it was an illegal racial gerrymander.

the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling on Tuesday evenIng that allows Alabama to utilize a new congressional map , potentially enabling the Republican Party to flip a Democratic seat.

The decision was a 6-3 vote in favor of lifting an injunction previously imposed by a lower court. That lower court had determined the congressional map was an unlawful racial gerrymander, even after the Supreme Court had ordered it to reconsider the case in light of a recent, more stringent ruling on proving intentional racial discrimination in redistricting.

The Supreme Court's per curiam order stated that the lower court panel failed to adhere to the presumption of legislative good faith to which state lawmakers are entitled. It also neglected to follow instruction that the mere fact voters of different races support different parties is not,by itself, relevant to proving racially polarized voting patterns.

The majority further criticized the lower court for changing the map weeks before Alabama's rescheduled Home primaries, reiterating that federal courts should not alter election rules on the eve of an election. In the unsigned opinion, the majority reasoned that the District Courts desire for convenience did not justify intervening in Alabama's election processes, while noting states are free to decide for themselves whether last-minute changes are in their best interests.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a dissenting opinion, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. She argued that "just as Alabama doubled down on racial discrimination, the Court today doubles down on chaos," by permitting the map's implementation.

The dissent contrasted an orderly election under the prior, tested map-which protected Black Alabamians' voting rights-with a chaotic election under the novel, not once-before-used map that intentionally discriminates against Black voters and was adopted in defiance of a prior court order. the dissenters asserted the majority disregarded democratic values and the rule of law. The reinstated map eliminates one of Alabama's two majority-Black congressional districts,shifting the state's delegation likely from five Republicans and two Democrats to six Republicans and one Democrat.

Alabama had delayed primaries for the affected districts until August 11 after previous Supreme Court action. This ruling on emergency petitions ensures that delay was not wasted. Following the Supreme Courts April ruling that raised the legal bar for such claims, several Republican-led states, including Louisiana,Florida, and Tennessee, have redrawn maps aiming for additional Home seats, while Georgia, South Carolina,and Mississippi may as well change maps after this year's elections





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Supreme Court Alabama Redistricting Gerrymander Congressional Map Racial Polarization Voting Rights Republican Democratic Party

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