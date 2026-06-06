Supposedly, the Unveiling of a Hovering Tesla Has Not Been Canceled. Just Postponed Until August

Elon Musk says a lot of things are coming soon. One of those things is a thruster-powered, hovering car.

The flying and/or hovering is part of a new system that primarily provides unprecedented acceleration. SpaceX option package for new Tesla Roadster will include ~10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car.

These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly …, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman paid Tesla $45,000 to preorder one in 2018, then he tried to cancel the order last year, only to find that the email address Tesla had been using no longer existed.that a new Roadster model would soon be demoed, and that the demo would be “unforgettable.

” In March he said this Roadster would be “banger next-level. ”that he hoped it would happen in about a month, meaning the end of May or the beginning of June. Now it’s early June and there’s no sign of the unveiling, but The detail, according to the Information, is that the new Roadster won’t be unveiled until at least August.

The demo, a joint effort between Tesla and SpaceX, is supposed to show off the aforementioned cold gas thrusters—the ones that provide unprecedented acceleration, plus hovering and/or flight, and it sounds as if Tesla is still hammering the kinks out. Musk reportedly received his own demo of the thruster system in April—meaning well after he confidently announced that the unveiling would be “banger next-level,” and before it was repeatedly postponed.

SpaceX May Not Be Forced Into Your Pension Fund After All The S&P Dow Jones Indices is keeping rules in place that prevent SpaceX from quickly joining the S&P 500 after its IPO. Some Tesla owners say purchase agreements for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature now include ‘supervised’ language and are no longer accessible online. The company has filed a prospectus with the federal government, marking the beginning of what’s expected to be a historically lucrative moment for the AI industry.

New index fund rules could mean ordinary investors end up owning a piece of SpaceX whether they want to or not.





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