Coming off a late-night loss to West Virginia under 24 hours before, the Auburn Tigers responded in the Players Era 8 tournament with an 86-71 win over UNLV on

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Auburn forward Owen Freeman shoots as UNLV forward MJ Thomas defends during the second half in a consolation game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHead coach Steven Pearl’s group recorded 40 points off the bench in the win, making up for some early foul trouble from standout guard, to go on a run before going into the break. After six lead changes in the first half, Auburn would go on a 15-4 run to go into the tunnel up eight.

Also read 3 Storylines to Watch in Players Era Ahead of Auburn's Clash vs. West Virginia

The Tigers would remain with a foot on the gas to close out the game, and when Pettiford was able to return in the final frame, it prevented the Runnin’ Rebels from forcing a comeback in their own. Auburn had four scorers in double digits in the win. One of those was Creighton transfer Owen Freeman, who fouled out of the loss to West Virginia the night before due to a poor performance.

The forward responded with 18 points and five rebounds in the win, finding success on pick-and-rolls in the half-court to help spark the late first-half run. Pearl hopes to continue to see that efficiency as the season goes on, only playing 15 points in the win. Five of Auburn’s six threes in the win came from the hot hand of South Alabama transfer Adam Olsen.

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The wing hit four three-pointers in the first half to get the Tigers going after a slow start, hitting a trio of those in the final 3:07 to gain momentum at the break. It’s important to note that the struggles with veteran guard Kevin Overton still continue to begin his senior season. After only four points in the loss to the Mountaineers to open the tournament, Overton didn’t start in the win.

He only played five minutes in the contest, which will be something to keep a close eye on in the next matchup, an ACC foe. In his place, Vanderbilt transfer George Kimble III made his case for a starting spot, recording seven points and nine assists. Pettford, in typical fashion, led the way in scoring with 22 points and four assists.

He will look to continue to put his fingerprints on the game as the Tigers have one more game before returning to the Plains this weekend. Next up, Auburn will face Notre Dame in its final game of the three-game tournament on Friday evening. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. central time from the Michelob Ultra Arena. GRIFFIN BARFIELD Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University.

He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.