One of the great customs of this week is charity. We should take pride in the generosity of our fellow New Yorkers who donate their time and resources to soup

Residents line up along West 134th Street and around the block in Harlem to receive free turkeys and groceries on Nov. 24, 2026. Thanksgiving Week in New York is more than just about celebrating the holiday with family and friends, or watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, or getting out the shopping list for the big deals on Black Friday.to soup kitchens, pantries, and nonprofits dedicated to ensuring that no one goes hungry.

Their efforts will ensure that every New Yorker who wants to enjoy Thanksgiving in the company of good people, and with good food on the table, shall do so. Noble as these efforts are, we should remember, of course, that Thanksgiving is but one day.

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There are 364 other days in which— from retirees living on fixed incomes, to working-class families facing surging housing and utility costs, to college students scraping by on financial aid but able to afford little else to eat. How bad is the food insecurity problem in New York?

Hunger Free America, in its annual survey on the subject, said on Tuesday that 48% of New York City residents reported that they were not always able to afford enough food to subsist. The city’s population is about 8 million; it’s not hard to imagine in these difficult times that some 4 million of our friends, co-workers, and neighbors are going through this hunger crisis.

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Funding cuts in Washington to essential programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have only aggravated the food insecurity problem in New York. While one hopes that the new Democratic Congress and President Trump can find a way to somehow ease or eliminate those cuts to help the neediest among us, the truth is no New Yorker can afford to wait for possible action from the capitol.

This makes the role of soup kitchens, pantries, and nonprofits all the more essential toward helping New Yorkers find food to eat. This makes it all the more essential that all of us do what we can to help these institutions and their missions. , for example, works with more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, food distribution sites and other programs to deliver millions of pounds of food to those in need.

Most of all, charities such as these make the most of every dollar contributed to them. City Harvest says a $47 donation can buy 110 pounds of food; Citymeals on Wheels uses 100% of every donation to prepare and distribute meals and emergency food packages to its recipients. Nothing ever goes to waste.

As you gather around the table this Thanksgiving to enjoy a good meal with family and friends, please resolve to do what you can to support New York charities that help feed the hungry beyond the holiday season. Give of your time if you cannot give much out of your wallet. Whatever you can do is always appreciated.to return: SourcePatrick McMullan keeps the important things in focus with new exhibit on the ‘SO FAMOUS’ 1990sceremony