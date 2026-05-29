Support a good cause with t-shirts designed by SoCal artists

Proceeds from ABC7-inspired merchandise support AIDS Walk Los Angeles, the LA Regional Food Bank, the LAFD Foundation and spcaLA.

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify a muralist willing to donate their time and talent to help support Feed SoCal. ABC7 will donate its proceeds from sales at our online apparel shop to support local charities and non-profit organizations in our viewing area.

Millions depend on local food banks, especially right now. ABC7 has partnered with local muralists to design t-shirts supporting our annualABC7 has partnered with local muralist Phobik to pay tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives to protect ours.to pay tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives to protect ours.

ABC7's proceeds from sales of the shirt go to theLos Angeles-based muralist Coco Nella partnered up with ABC7 to design this year's LA Pride shirt as a social responsibility to give back to the LGBTQ community. Celebrate Pride Month all year long with our ABC7 Pride t-shirts, tank top and fanny pack! Sales of the ABC7 Pride Collection will help raise funds forYou can help send SoCal kids some holiday joy!

ABC7 has partnered with local muralists to design t-shirts to support support our





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Feed Socal Feed Socal Friday Feeding The Homeless Los Angeles Homeless Homeless Food Bank Feeding America Pride Lgbt Pride Lgbtq Pride Gay Lesbian Toy Drive Spark Of Love Kids Teens Fire Department Fire Agencies Puppy Palooza Spcala Pet Adoption Pets Dogs Aids Walk Los Angeles Apla Health 6392451

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