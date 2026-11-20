Supply chain stocks decline as Wall Street faces sell-off, though air freight shows resilience backed by strong Q3 earnings.

DHL said capacity constraints in the air freight market contributed roughly 100 million euros to the Express result for the quarter. Dragging down stocks were AI value fatigue and doubts about any worthy ROI on AI infrastructure.

For example, even though Anthropic staged a blockbuster IPO on Nov. 19 and surged in its stock exchange debut, regulatory filings showed massive operating losses of about $104 billion over the first nine months of 2026. This reinforced market anxiety and triggered a sharp afternoon reversal in major AI hardware and cloud names like Nvidia, Micron and CoreWeave. There were also ongoing concerns about the headwinds facing chipmakers. Interest rate pressure didn’t help either.

Also read Early rally for Wall Street evaporates as market waits for Anthropic’s stock to begin trading

From Nov. 12 through the close on Nov. 19, the market clocked a six-session losing streak for the S&P 500 and a drop of more than 5 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 6.12 percent during that period while the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.9 percent. And the Russell 2000 declined 5.14 percent.sectors mostly pulled back alongside a broader market sell-off on Nov. 19. The benchmark iShares U.S. Transportation ETF fell roughly 3.4 percent over the period.

And while broad freight demand and industrial volume concerns pressured rails and trucking, air freight and global forwarding companies showed relative resilience—supported by strong third-quarter earnings, AI-hyperscaler air cargo demand and recent investor day updates. In the integrated parcel and air freight segment, United Parcel Service dropped about 2.9 percent over the week, slipping from a Nov. 13 close of $112.40 to $109.11 on Nov. 19. Shares pulled back in tandem with broader transportation weakness despite strong post-third quarter momentum.

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FedEx Corporation fell about 2.8 percent over the week, moving from $323.73 on Nov. 13 to $314.64 at the Nov. 19 close. The stock dropped for three consecutive sessions ending Nov. 19, although it had outperformed the S&P 500 during Thursday’s broader market drop.

And DHL Group traded around $32.09, down 2.1 percent on Nov. 19, but holding onto earlier November gains after the company’s management highlighted strong air cargo contributions driving a 16 percent profit increase for the third quarter. In the ground freight segment, Union Pacific Corporation shed 3.9 percent over the week, falling from $302.44 on Nov. 13 to $290.63 on Nov. 19.

A 3.41 percent drop on Nov. 19 from the prior closing price weighed heavily on the rail group amid muted industrial output and regulatory merger scrutiny. Meanwhile, CSX Corporation fell about 4 percent over the course of the week, moving from $52.05 on Nov. 13 down to $49.98 on Nov. 19. Old Dominion Freight Line finished nearly flat for the week, while J.B. Hunt Transport Services was about 3.2 percent.

XPO Inc. declined 3.9 percent, essentially giving back part of its early-November rally.and supply chain sector, Expeditors International of Washington outperformed the broader sector, trading up about 2.26 percent. On Nov. 18, the company held its investor day in New York, where management targeted 5 to 7 percent organic revenue growth driven by AI-enabled productivity and tight air freight capacity from AI-hyperscaler shipments. C.H. Robinson Worldwide also saw its shares rise during the period.

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However, GXO Logistics dropped about 5 percent, slipping from $57.16 earlier in the week to $53.83 as investors weighed strong third-quarter contract wins against near-term onboarding cost pressures. On the high seas, A.P.