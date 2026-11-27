Dr. Kien Vuu shares his daily supplement stack, from creatine and NMN to glutathione, each supporting muscle health, cellular energy and longevity.

Taking Ozempic or Wegovy could lead to extra cancer screenings, new study suggestsHow skipping breakfast to save room for dinner shocks your blood sugar and metabolismUnvaccinated Pennsylvania resident dies of measles in state's ninth fatal case this yearPopular bedroom supplements often fail to deliver, says longevity physicianSocial media users are eating huge amounts of carrots and shrimp for a natural tanJennifer Aniston’s secret to staying fit at 57 starts with one simple workout routinePopular alcoholic drinks linked to sudden kidney damage in 14-year studyTrump won’t fall for a ‘socialist agenda’: Rep James ComerLongevity expert reveals the daily supplements he takes for optimal health Dr. Kien Vuu discusses how targeted supplements work alongside healthy lifestyle choices to support muscle growth, cellular energy and overall performance.

Nearly eight in 10 Americans take at least one dietary supplement for their health, according to a September 2026 Pew Research Center survey — yet clinicians warn that routine supplementation isn't always necessary or safe.

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"Supplements are a signal," he told Fox News Digital during an event at Soft Bar + Cafe in Brooklyn, New York. "How we live life are signals. How we eat, how we sleep, how we move, how we connect with people, they're all signals to the body – and supplements can play a very important role.