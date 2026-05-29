Superyacht Etiquette: Why Heels, PDA and Smoking Are Taboo on Luxury Vessels

As celebrities like the Beckhams and Bella Hadid embark on superyacht holidays, experts reveal the strict rules of etiquette that many A-listers break, from wearing heels to excessive public displays of affection.

The arrival of superyacht summer is officially underway, with celebrities flocking to the Mediterranean for lavish holidays on luxury vessels. This week, Bella Hadid was spotted enjoying a trip in Saint-Tropez, while David and Victoria Beckham are cruising around Ibiza on their £16 million yacht with their children Romeo and Harper.

Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, made headlines when she was seen teetering in high heels on rocky terrain as she left the yacht to join her family for lunch in Formentera. The scene echoed a similar moment last August when Victoria's friend Lauren Sanchez walked along a rocky Ibiza beach in heels while aboard a yacht.

However, according to etiquette experts, wearing high heels on a superyacht is a major faux pas that violates unwritten rules of luxury boating. Laura Windsor, known as the Queen of Etiquette and a consultant for Netflix's Bridgerton, explained that heels can damage the decking and are strictly forbidden. She advised that guests should go barefoot or carry sandals in their bag. The crew will typically provide soft flooring for comfort.

Despite this, celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Lauren Sanchez continue to defy convention, prioritizing style over yacht etiquette. Another rule that is frequently broken is public displays of affection. While many A-listers are photographed kissing and hugging on deck, experts caution against excessive PDA, as it can be seen as disrespectful to other guests and crew. Smoking is also a contentious issue.

While some yacht owners permit cigars and cigarettes, others enforce a strict no-smoking policy. Julius Smith, a former royal butler with over thirty years of experience, noted that guests should always ask permission before lighting up, and candles are always battery-operated to prevent fire hazards. Tipping is another area where social norms diverge from yacht etiquette. Smith revealed that for a chartered yacht worth £3.5 million, guests are expected to leave at least £350,000 for the crew.

However, Laura Windsor warned against being overly familiar with the crew, emphasizing polite interactions and respectful behavior. Drinking is also a delicate matter; getting intoxicated and falling overboard is a serious risk that ruins the holiday for everyone. In summary, while celebrities flaunt their fashion and lifestyles on superyachts, they often break cardinal rules of etiquette.

From heels and PDA to smoking and tipping, these luxury vessels come with a strict code of conduct that even the richest and most famous are expected to follow. As the Beckhams and others continue their Mediterranean tours, it remains to be seen if they will adapt to these silent rules or continue to set their own trend





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yacht Etiquette Celebrity Holidays Luxury Yachts Victoria Beckham Bridgerton Etiquette

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Largest Superyacht Ever Built in Turkey Was Just Delivered to Its OwnerTurquoise Yachts delivered the largest yacht ever built in Turkey. Formerly known as Project Vento, the 288-footer has been christened Angelique.

Read more »

Former Superyacht Deckhand Speaks Out About Wild Demands and Tantrums of Super-Rich Owners and GuestsA former superyacht deckhand has spoken out about the wild demands and tantrums of the super-rich owners and guests he encountered during his four-year tenure on a £100million vessel.

Read more »

'Exhausted' mom reveals why she won’t let her husband do chores—here’s whyMary Ringler told Newsweek her approach stems from her family’s daily life, with her husband working long hours to support them.

Read more »

Here's Why Each Buffalo Bills Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won'tThe Bills have several starting-caliber rookies in their 2026 draft class, but a few won't get the chance at a first-team role for the foreseeable future.bi

Read more »