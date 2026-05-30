Supervisor Alan Wong and Mayor Daniel Lurie Campaign Together in Sunset

Supervisor Alan Wong and Mayor Daniel Lurie campaigned together in the Sunset, with Wong canvassing door-to-door and Lurie asking questions to voters.

Supervisor Alan Wong and Mayor Daniel Lurie each spoke to a voter on May 16, 2026. Photo by Junyao Yang. On a recent Saturday, Wong and Lurie walked down 42nd Avenue in the Sunset , trying to drum up votes for Wong on June 2.

Residents were happy to open their doors when they saw it was the mayor knocking. One man, peeking from his second-floor window, hurried downstairs to meet Lurie. Delight in meeting the mayor didn’t necessarily equate agreeing with him, though.

"I’m voting for that guy at Other Avenues. The white guy, you know?

" the man said, apparently referring to "I must be doing a good job if you know who I am but not who the other candidates are," Wong said, with a dry laugh. The man said he was not a fan of ranked-choice voting. But, he said, he remained a fan of the mayor.

"You have a thankless job," he told Lurie. " And you’re doing pretty well. " "Thank you," Lurie said, before gesturing at Wong and smoothly bringing the conversation back on track. "And he’s been a big reason why we’ve been getting things done at the Board of Supervisors.

We’re working well together. And I’m just hoping that I have a partner for years to come.

" Wong, who is also an officer in the California National Guard, is a fast walker. He did not slow down at all for the hills, leaving everyone else — Lurie, Lurie’s security detail, Lurie’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors, a videographer and a few interns — trailing behind.

As he rang the doorbell at the Outer Sunset’s many single family homes, Wong, carrying a worn-out Trader Joe’s bag with flyers, craned his neck to look into the second-floor windows.

"It’s a classic Sunset thing," Wong explained, of people’s reluctance to step out and chat. "I’ve had so many doors where people just talk through the window. Some seniors may have a harder time coming down as well.

" Supervisor Alan Wong talks to a voter who pops out from her second-floor window on May 16, 2026. Photo by Junyao Yang. During his past campaigns, Wong did not canvass door-to-door like this, he said. When he ran for the City College board, a citywide race, Wong focused on endorsements and events where he could meet a lot of people at once.

At least on the Saturday walk, Sunset residents did not appear to hold any grudges over that, or Lurie’s upzoning plan, which also "He is doing a good job," Lurie said, pointing at Wong again, as they talked with a man out weeding his front yard, who introduced himself as Steve. Again, Lurie thanked him, but quickly returned to message.

"I need good partners too. So it’s a team sport.

" Mayor Daniel Lurie shows up at a mobilization for Supervisor Alan Wong near South Sunset Playground on May 16, 2026. Photo by Junyao Yang. Lurie’s appointment of Wong has worked out for him so far. Unlike his ill-fated predecessor, Wong has years of experience in city government.

He was the legislative aide for former District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar and served on the City College Board of Trustees. Since Lurie appointed him, Wong has been a key ally for the mayor at the Board of Supervisors, helping boost Lurie’s moderate majority there. on the mayor’s upzoning plan, risking the ire of his constituents, many of whom oppose anything other than single-family zoning.

Wong isfor the mayor’s ordinance to allow developers to skip the requirement of planting street trees by paying a fee of $2,590. He aligned with the mayor’s initiative, "The city is on the rise. We are moving in the right direction," Lurie said to a group of Wong’s campaign volunteers near 42nd Avenue and Vicente Street.

"It’s because the Board of Supervisors and I are working really well together. " "Alan’s been a great partner. We need to get him elected this June," Lurie continued.

"I like to just win by a lot, so no one thinks about running against you this November. " Standing next to Lurie and Wong, Rafael Mandelman, the board president and Nancy Tung, the San Francisco Democratic Party chair, agreed. "We love you, Mr. Mayor. We love you, Supervisor Wong," said Mandelman.

"Mayor Lurie and this board have a pretty good thing going. Alan is a pretty important part of that.

" Supervisor Alan Wong takes a group photo with Mayor Daniel Lurie, the San Francisco Democratic Party chair Nancy Tung and the president of the Board of Supervisors Rafael Mandelman on May 16, 2026. Photo by Junyao Yang





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