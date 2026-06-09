Supervan returning to ICE? Ford lines up combustion power for next generation of wild Demonstrators

Firm has developed a string of electric demonstrators in recent years but will now pivot back to ICE

Ford Racing will continue to develop a line of high-performance 'Demonstrators' that are intended to push technology – but will broaden them out beyond EVs.

The vehicles have competed in the Pikes Peak hillclimb, appeared at events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed and been used as testbeds to develop Speaking exclusively to Autocar, Ford Racing boss Mark Rushbook said that the decision to build the range of electric Demonstrators rather than compete in a category such as Formula E was “because we did not feel existing electric series were right for us". He continued:"That's not a knock on those series, but we wanted the ability to truly learn with a free canvas, and a series like Formula E does restrict you.

With the Demonstrators we can do whatever we want, whether it’s a Transit or an F-150, a "We can do what we want and we can learn what we need to about the motor, battery cell technology, the controls, the calibration, aero and so on. ” But with Ford adjusting its future plans to put more of an emphasis on hybrid and combustion powertrains, Rushbrook said its Demonstrators would shift from a pure EV focus.

“We’ll continue to do Demonstrators, but we’re not going to restrict ourselves to full electric,” he explained. “We still have a lot of electric cars in our future, but we also have a lot of hybrids coming, and we also have a lot of combustion vehicles coming. So we’ll do more demonstrators, but you will see more powertrain technology in them, not just full-electric. ” Rushbrook highlighted hybrids as one key area in which Ford was keen to push development.

The firm is building experience through its Formula 1 power-unit partnership with Red Bull, and Rushbrook added: “We’re learning a tonne about hybrid powertrains in F1, but there’s more that we can learn. ” and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content.

You can leave at any time after joining - check our full editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events.

He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. Get all the best car news, reviews and opinions direct to your inbox three times a week. You can unsubscribe via any email we send





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