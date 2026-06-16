Supersonic X-59 jet hits Mach 1.4 speed in NASA's 2nd test flight

Slicing through the atmosphere at 55,000 feet, NASA’s experimental X-59 reached a vital milestone on Friday, by hitting Mach 1.4.

NASA ’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft reached its target speed and altitude for future community overflights for the first time during a flight on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Slicing through the atmosphere at 55,000 feet, NASA’s experimental X-59 reached a vital milestone on Friday, June 12, by hitting Mach 1.4 . Hitting these exact numbers is a huge deal. Mach 1.4 at 55,000 feet represents the identical speed and cruising height the aircraft will use when it eventually flies over populated American towns.

“Each flight brings NASA one step closer to flying the X-59 over communities and gathering feedback that could help shape the future of commercial supersonic flight over land,” NASA stated. Established in 1973, this absolute ban has locked commercial air travel to standard subsonic speeds to protect populated areas on the ground.

Developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin, NASA’s X-59 is an experimental aircraft designed for supersonic flight.first flew the X-59 to Mach 1.1 at 43,400 feet during an 81-minute flight from Edwards Air Force Base on June 5. How does the plane bypass the classic explosion? It comes down to design. Standard supersonic jets create air-pressure ripples that quickly clump together into a single, massive shockwave.

The X-59 is built like a needle. Its ultra-long, slender shape separates those air-pressure waves and prevents any combination from occurring. Rather than a loud boom, people on the ground should theoretically hear a gentle, car-door-like “thump. ” Currently, pilots are steadily pushing the aircraft through a battery of complex maneuvers, varying speeds, and diverse altitudes to find its absolute physical performance limits.

Eventually, NASA will take the X-59 out of isolated test spaces and fly it directly over several U.S. communities to openly survey real public perception of the sound.signature is a bit tricky. During these early test flights, the X-59 is trailed closely by a NASA F-15 research fighter jet. The trailing jet is about to become a critical scientific tool. In upcoming tests, engineers will mount a specialized, shock-sensing probe to the F-15’s nose.

This will let researchers fly directly into the wake of the X-59, mapping out its invisible pressure waves and gathering real-time data on its low-boom performance. Once the data from the community overflights has been fully gathered, NASA plans to hand the findings to international regulatory boards. The hope is to replace the decades-old speed limits with a new, noise-based standard. Mrigakshi is a science journalist who enjoys writing about space exploration, biology, and technological innovations.

Her work has been featured in well-known publications including Nature India, Supercluster, The Weather Channel and Astronomy magazine. If you have pitches in mind, please do not hesitate to email her. Transportation





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