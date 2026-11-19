Croissants, Dior and teh tarik go larger than life as Gung Ho turns everyday cultural symbols into collectible art.

Croissants, Dior and teh tarik go larger than life as Gung Ho turns everyday cultural symbols into collectible art. Gung Ho’s playful celebration of French elegance and Malaysian identity What if a baguette were no longer just a baguette?

What if a croissant became a sculptural statement, and the unmistakable codes of Dior fashion were transformed into larger-than-life expressions of art? In the imaginative universe of Gung Ho, familiar cultural icons are liberated from their everyday existence and given an entirely new dimension. — a collection that celebrates culture, creativity and the art of seeing the familiar differently.

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With a distinctly playful spirit and a bold artistic vision, Gung Ho takes the icons that define a culture and transforms them into unexpected visual statements. Drawing inspiration from the irreverence of Pop Art, the collection explores the relationship between popular culture, identity and contemporary design, using scale, colour and innovative three-dimensional techniques to create objects that are as intriguing as they are visually arresting.

The journey began in France, where the original collection made its first appearance in Hong Kong. A celebration of French cultural identity, it drew inspiration from some of the country’s most recognisable symbols. The humble baguette, the irresistible croissant and the unmistakable elegance of Dior became the protagonists of a playful artistic reinterpretation. These are more than familiar French references.

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They are cultural shorthand, carrying associations of Parisian cafés, culinary pleasure, fashion heritage and an enduring sense of style. Yet Gung Ho approaches them without reverence or restraint. Instead, they are enlarged, reimagined and transformed into contemporary Pop Art expressions. The baguette takes on a new personality, the croissant becomes an object of visual fascination, while Dior’s iconic fashion vocabulary is celebrated through an artistic lens that embraces both sophistication and humour.so engaging.

High fashion meets everyday life; culinary heritage meets contemporary art. The familiar becomes extraordinary, and the ordinary is elevated into something collectible and conversation-worthy. Following its French debut in Hong Kong, Gung Ho took the concept a step further, introducing a Malaysian chapter that celebrates the country’s own rich cultural personality. Rather than simply reproducing the original collection, the creative vision was expanded to embrace a new identity, with Malaysian icons taking centre stage.

The result is a vibrant tribute to Malaysia, interpreted through the same audacious visual language. Among the standout inspirations are teh tarik and the hibiscus — two symbols that could hardly be more different, yet both deeply embedded in the Malaysian story. Teh tarik, with its theatrical preparation and signature cascading pour, is a beloved part of the country’s everyday social culture. More than just a national favourite, it represents connection, community and the pleasure of sharing a moment.

The hibiscus, meanwhile, carries a more emblematic significance as Malaysia’s national flower, embodying beauty, vitality and national identity. Through Gung Ho’s distinctive three-dimensional approach, these familiar icons are transformed into bold sculptural interpretations. Their forms, details and personalities are brought to life with an inventive 3D technique that pushes the boundaries of conventional visual presentation. The dimensional quality creates a sense of depth and presence, allowing each piece to exist beyond the flat surface of traditional imagery.

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The Pop Art aesthetic provides the perfect creative playground. Its boldness, graphic sensibility and celebration of popular culture lend themselves naturally to the idea of supersizing cultural references. But beneath the playful exterior lies a more considered artistic proposition: the notion that everyday objects and national symbols deserve a place in the world of contemporary art and design. What makes this collection particularly compelling is its ability to move between cultures while retaining their individual identities.

The French collection celebrates the elegance, fashion heritage and culinary icons of France; the Malaysian collection embraces the colour, character and cultural references of Malaysia. Both share the same creative philosophy, yet each tells its own story. In an increasingly interconnected world, this dialogue between cultures feels especially relevant.

By reinterpreting familiar icons through a contemporary artistic language, Gung HO creates a visual bridge between France and Malaysia — one built on curiosity, imagination and a shared appreciation for creativity.is an invitation to think bigger, look closer and never underestimate the creative potential of the everyday. It is a celebration of cultural identity without the constraints of tradition, and of art without the limitations of scale.

From the Parisian allure of baguettes, croissants and Dior to the unmistakable Malaysian spirit of teh tarik and the hibiscus, Gung Ho reminds us that the most powerful design statements can begin with the simplest of cultural symbols. Because culture is worth celebrating. Art is worth experiencing. And sometimes, the best way to appreciate the familiar is to make it spectacularly, unapologetically BIG. For more on the latest in culture and art reads,