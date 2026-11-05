Supernatural: Sam Winchester Issue 2 Review Mothman Mystery

Screen Rant reviews Supernatural Sam Winchester #2, highlighting the five-star rating, the Mothman cryptid twist, and the dynamic between Sam and a mysterious girl.

The highly anticipated second issue of the comic book series Supernatural: Sam Winchester has officially landed, earning a perfect five-star rating from Screen Rant reviewers following its recent Wednesday release. This installment, published by Dynamite Entertainment, marks a significant turning point for fans who initially harbored reservations about the Supernatural spin-off concept without the presence of Dean Winchester.

Paulina Ganucheau and Kendall Goode deliver a narrative that resolves the slow start of the debut issue, transforming initial skepticism into immediate engagement. The story deepens the separation between the Winchester brothers, a plot device established in the earlier Supernatural Special: Wayward comic, and introduces complex new characters that challenge Sam's solitary hunting lifestyle.

Also read Supernatural: Sam Winchester Issue 2 Preview Mothman Encounter West Virginia

Mothman Cryptid Introduction Details

The core mechanism of this issue revolves around the arrival of the legendary cryptid Mothman, a creature that had been teased in the synopsis since the first chapter. Sam Winchester finds himself investigating a strange, isolated farmhouse in the middle of nowhere while continuing to receive mysterious calls and texts warning him that Dean will die if he does not abandon his brother.

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The narrative suggests that Sam's mysterious caller is either the Mothman itself or closely connected to the creature in some unknown way. Kendall Goode provides a highly effective artistic interpretation of the cryptid, bringing an eerie and unique visual quality to the page that enhances the supernatural atmosphere of the series.

Sam Winchester Guardian Role Analysis

A pivotal character revelation occurs when the Mothman demands that Sam care for a little girl discovered in the basement of the farmhouse. This development introduces a guardian dynamic that was never explored in the original television series, adding a fresh layer of emotional complexity to Sam's character arc.

Sam's reaction to the child reveals similarities between her and his brother, Dean Winchester, keeping one of the franchise's defining themes intact even while the brothers are physically separated. The story maintains that Sam and Dean share an unconditional love for each other, with Dean's presence constantly felt through Sam's thoughts and actions despite his absence.

Mysterious Caller Humanization Study

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The identity of the mysterious caller becomes more ambiguous as the issue progresses, suggesting that the initial assumption of them being a villain may be incorrect. The caller displays unexpected humor and personality, such as chastising Sam for not charging his phone and calling him a good boy when he follows instructions.

These specific dialogue moments humanize an otherwise unsettling presence, making the audience curious about who or what is on the other end of the line. The intrigue surrounding the caller adds another layer to the mystery, aligning with the supernatural storytelling style that defined the original CW series.

Dynamite Comics Franchise Expansion

This series is part of a broader revival of the Supernatural franchise at Dynamite Entertainment, which has launched several canon-compliant comic series set during the show's earlier seasons. The publisher previously released a concluded 10-issue Supernatural series by Greg Pak in 2025, followed by Supernatural Special: Wayward.

The current era separates the Winchester brothers, giving each their own ongoing series titled Supernatural: Dean Winchester and Supernatural: Sam Winchester. Both titles launched in early October, and the release of the second issues marks a major milestone in this ambitious new chapter of the franchise.