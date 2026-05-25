Supernatural's creator shows remorse for killing off an antagonist character

Supernatural's creator regrets killing off an antagonist character and expresses regret because he viewed her as a 'great villain' in their show, The Boys.

When Supernatural creators thought they couldn't get Sony Pictures ace Elisabeth Shue to appear past season 1, they decided to kill her off. They used the actress' desire to appear only in one season as a pretext and subsequently wrote her introduction into the story as a new, interesting character.

They created the antagonist to her main character Dean Winchester. However, their creative decision proved unpopular with the actress, who wanted her character back to perform at the end of season 5. Kripke, who is the executive producer and showrunner, admitted he regretted the decision and showed remorse for killing off Shue's character. He regrets killing off the antagonist because he considered her a crucial villain.

He believes that in hindsight, he could have used her two additional seasons to add more depth to the story





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Supernatural The Boys Creator Falls On Pitch To Kill Off A Character Actress Regrets For Being Killed Off

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